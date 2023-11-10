Walker named Charleston police chief

Last week Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announced the selection of Chito Walker as the city of Charleston’s next chief of police.

The announcement marks the conclusion of the city’s formal search process led by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF).

City Council was set to vote to confirm Chief Walker’s appointment at its Tuesday, Oct. 10, meeting, after the paper went to print.

A member of the Charleston Police Department since 2000, Chief Walker served in many capacities, including as patrolman, detective, SWAT team operator and supervisor. Promoted to deputy chief in March 2020, Chief Walker served as deputy chief of the Procedural Justice and Community Policing Bureau and was most recently

named interim chief of police as the city’s formal search was conducted.

Mayor Tecklenburg said, “I’d like to thank Chief Walker for his willingness to serve our city in this critical role and for his lifelong dedication to public safety. Charleston is blessed with the most outstanding police department in the nation, so it comes as no surprise that our next great chief of police is one of our own. I’m confident that

Chief Walker’s strong leadership, clear vision and extensive experience make him a natural fit to lead the department, and I look forward to working with him to keep our city and our citizens safe.”

Chief Walker said, “Serving the citizens of Charleston as a member of the Charleston Police Department has been the honor of a lifetime, and I’m deeply grateful to Mayor Tecklenburg for entrusting me with this responsibility. There’s no question that our department is home to the finest law enforcement professionals in the country,

and I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve as its next leader.

Chief Walker’s selection comes after the passing of Chief Luther Reynolds on May 22 after a courageous battle with cancer.