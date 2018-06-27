Walking away…

Since 2002, South Carolina’s chapter of nonprofit Susan G. Komen used Daniel Island as the site for its successful Race for the Cure. The mission of the race and its organization, as many know, is to raise money for breast cancer research. And, while they’ve seen great returns during their 16-year stay on the island, the local chapter will move the event to North Charleston this September.

“We loved being on Daniel Island and really appreciate them supporting our race all this time, and allowing us to be part of their community,” said Komen South Carolina Director of Marketing and Communications Lisa Jones. “We’re trying to change it up a little bit and Riverfront Park has invited us to move over there, so we just made the decision to make a good positive move.”

“With being in the venue we’re going to be in, everything’s much closer together,” Jones added.

The location change will accompany another alteration to the Race for the Cure, specifically the “race” part.

“We’ve taken it to a different format of being a walk - a community walk - instead of a timed run,” said Jones. “If you want to run, you can, but it’s more of a walk–and-talk.”

According to Jones, the folks at Komen chose this option because they realized many people were walking instead of running at the event.

“We just kind of listened to our constituents and that’s just what we heard from them,” she said. “We’ve got data to show that most people were walkers and not runners.”

Former Daniel Island resident and one-time Race for the Cure Chairwoman Colleen Carlucci is disappointed to see the event leave the island.

“I’m happy for North Charleston. I think it will be a lovely race, but I think Daniel Island and the Volvo Tennis Stadium did such a nice job making it a big celebration,” said Carlucci.

Although the race is a loss for Daniel Island, the Property Owners’ Association understood the relocation.

“The leadership of the Family Circle Tennis Center, previous host site for the run, along with the POA, felt that the diminishing size of the race over the last several years coupled with the significant logistical concerns including traffic and parking impact, predicated a need for the race to find a new home,” said Communications Director for the DI Development Company Julie Dombrowski. “The Family Circle Tennis Center continues to be a sponsor of the Komen Race.”

The 2018 Race for the Cure, to be held on September 22, will also be the cheapest race in recent times, charging walkers and runners $25 to enter, in honor of Komen South Carolina’s 25th anniversary. For more information on this year’s event, visit www.komenlowcountry.org.