Home / News / Wando River Bridge work set for Dec. 6-9, left eastbound lane to close

Wando River Bridge work set for Dec. 6-9, left eastbound lane to close

Wed, 12/04/2019 - 8:49am admin

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is continuing rehabilitation of the I-526 Wando River Bridge project.

During this maintenance work, the left lane of I-526 Eastbound will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6., and will reopen no later than 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

The right lane and truck climbing lane will remain open at all times. Exit 24 for Daniel Island will remain accessible. No lanes of travel will be affected in the westbound direction. Signage, traffic control devices and Highway Patrol will be directing motorists and controlling the flow of traffic.

SCDOT appreciates the cooperation of the Charleston community as these necessary maintenance activities take place, weather permitting.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here