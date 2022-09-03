War in Ukraine hits home for Daniel Island families

The shelling hasn’t slowed, the sanctions haven’t stopped aggressions and the ceasefires haven’t suppressed imminent danger. Casualties continue to climb. The Russia invasion, launched on Feb. 24, is creating a massive humanitarian crisis for the people of Ukraine.

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled their war-torn cities that lay in ruin, according to the United Nations (UN). The UN estimates that up to 10 million citizens, a quarter of Ukraine’s population, could be displaced by the war’s end. That timeline is indefinite and so is the death toll and destruction as war turns Ukraine’s towns into rubble.

Russian troops have bombarded the Ukrainian towns and infrastructure with attacks from the ground and the air. The UN confirms that there have been more than 1,000 Ukrainian casualties, including nearly 400 deaths and 800 injuries. Reports claim that Russian aerial bombings have targeted homes, businesses, orphanages and animal shelters.

Infrastructure damage has left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, while tens of thousands of people do not have direct access to water.

These staggering statistics only describe the physical devastation. The incalculable figure is the emotional toll on loved ones left behind to fight, families separated by borders, and relatives left to watch from a safe distance as lives are shattered in the moment, if not broken forever.

TOO CLOSE TO HOME

Across the Atlantic, the war touches Ukrainian families on Daniel Island, which is more than 5,000 miles away from the bombings. For some, it hits too close to home.

Julia Lowe’s mother left Ukraine a week before the war broke out. The same can’t be said for her father, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Her father is in his 70s so he can’t be forced to stay and fight. Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service announced that all men ages 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country. But he’s staying anyway.

Lowe lost phone connection with her family for the first few days. Service has been touch and go ever since due to ongoing power outages.

“It’s just so hard for me to talk about it,” said Lowe, who was born and raised in Mariupol, Ukraine, and came to the United States 11 years ago. After earning an MBA from The Citadel, she’s now a Realtor on Daniel Island.

For Lowe, the hardest part to comprehend is how two nations with such close connections cannot solve things diplomatically. “Brother and sister are killing each other,” she said.

In between taking shelter from bombings, Lowe’s family on the ground is helping supply Ukraine’s army with food and any provisions they have available.

Last week, Lowe went to Costco to shop for Charleston’s Eastern European community. On March 5, a community drive was held to collect, pack and ship supplies to help the people of Ukraine. The event was organized by Euro Foods, an Eastern European cafe and bakery located in West Ashley.

FOOD & BEVERAGE FRONT

On the food and beverage front, Daniel Island residents Adrian Sawczuk and his wife, Dara, have been pouring out their feelings and bottling up their country’s pride. As co-founders of Tidal Creek Brewhouse in Myrtle Beach, the Sawczuks have decided to honor a beer after their homeland and give 50% of the proceeds to relief efforts.

Most of Adrian Sawczuk’s family immigrated to the U.S. during World War II. However, both his parents grew up under the oppressive socialist regime of the Soviet Union. So for him, it’s personal.

The brew is a European style dark lager called Slava Ukrani, which translates to “Glory to Ukraine.”

All throughout the month of March, Sawczuk’s brewery has been doing a round-up program where the additional cents on the dollar of every bill goes toward a Ukraine relief fund.

On Sunday, March 20, the brewery is hosting a Ukrainian Day with traditional staples like borscht, pierogi and chicken Kiev to raise donations and raise awareness.

Two organizations that Sawczuk is providing funds to are Global Empowerment Mission and Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine. At this point, the brewery’s efforts have raised $2,000.

FRIENDS ON FRONTLINES

Anna Ligon left her hometown of Cherkasy when she was 21. She lived through the Cold War.

Her childhood classmates never left Ukraine. Now, they’re taking up arms and defending it.

Ligon, a registered nurse on Daniel Island, offered to buy them a ticket out of the country. She pleaded with them to stay with her. Her efforts seemed futile.

“Nobody wants to leave ... They would rather die for freedom,” Ligon said with tear-filled eyes.

Her friends aren’t asking for food or clothing. They are asking for ammunition.

Ligon shared that many families are split on both sides of the war. She has had to cease all contact with her Russian side of the family who refuse to acknowledge the atrocities of war.

Social media has been a war within itself as well. Ligon had to unplug from the toxic nature of it all.

“It’s terrible. It’s worse than terrible. You can’t even say what it is,” Ligon said, now sobbing uncontrollably.

Ligon found a way to help in a more direct way than just setting up a GoFundMe account and praying for the best. She is using her connections on the ground to set up safe havens for refugees.

In 1991, Ukraine proclaimed independence from the Soviet Union, which controlled the region since 1922. The current tension between the two countries dates back to as recent as 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.