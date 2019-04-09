Wasabi celebrates 10 years on Daniel Island

Wasabi of Daniel Island has been tantalizing taste buds with its fusion-style dishes since 2009. From the fresh sushi and sashimi, Chuka Lambchops grilled with Shinijang spices, to the Blue Fin Tuna with a 24k Gold garnish, Wasabi serves Daniel Island residents a truly authentic Japanese dining experience.

Delectable dishes are artfully created under the direction of Executive Chef Johnny Chan. As a teenager growing up in Hong Kong, Chan became interested in Asian cuisine and acquired a variety of perspectives in the culinary world. He spent years working with accomplished sushi chefs perfecting his craft before coming to Daniel Island. Chan has worked at Wasabi from the beginning and is proud to provide a first class dining experience for the DI community.

“DI is an island,” he said. “We’re not looking to pull in a crowd in from all over Charleston, although that doesn’t hurt. Our first and foremost concern are the people on the island. Wasabi is special because it has been here for so long. The people on this island trust it and I am deeply appreciative of that.”

Krystal Bustamante has worked at Wasabi for 10 years and has enjoyed getting to know employees and locals.

“What makes working at Wasabi for the past 10 years special is Johnny, my coworkers, and all of our regulars have become family,” said Bustamante. “I’ve watched their kids start their first day of kindergarten and some go off to college. It’s more than just a job, it’s a family.”

Wasabi’s happy hour is a favorite among customers. Discounted delicacies and drink specials are available Monday through Saturday from 4:30-7 p.m. on the outside patio or in the bar area.

Daniel Island resident JoAnne Bridges loves the al fresco dining experience, especially on Friday nights when talented entertainers often perform outside.

“The food is always great and so is the service,” said Bridges. “It is a wonderful place to hang out with friends and relax. We love sitting on the patio at Wasabi. We especially enjoy happy hour and the music on the weekends.”

Last month, Charles Cannon played his very first gig at Wasabi.Cannon performs a variety of classic rock, country and pop songs, in a vocal style he calls “soulful and bluesy with a hint of gospel from my southern roots.”

Cannon was impressed with Wasabi’s food and overall vibe. “From my vantage point I can observe everyone in the venue. Every table and bar stool was taken for most of the night. I could see everyone was enjoying themselves,” exclaimed Cannon.

Wasabi will celebrate 10 years of success in the Daniel Island community with a variety of special deals and giveaways of the restaurant’s customized merchandise. Some of the deals available during September include gift card promotions, $10 Poke Bowls, and $6 Ketel One Botanicals Cocktails. To find out more about Wasabi’s menus, entertainment, and anniversary specials check out their website at wasabirestaurantgroup.com and their social media pages.