Watch the Credit One Bank Invitational at the Terrace Theater Drive-In

Professional Women’s tennis returns to Daniel Island this week – without fans. But you can enjoy Tuesday’s action at the Terrace Theater Drive-In.

The new Credit One Bank Invitational will be broadcast live on its opening night at the Terrace Theater Drive-In on Tuesday, June 23. Gates open a 7 p.m., broadcast begins at 8 p.m.

Admission is free and tickets include two free small popcorn and fountain sodas. You can register at https://www.terracetheater.com/movie/live-tennis-on-the-big-screen. Tickets are free. Only one ticket needed per car. Pre-registration required. There will also be several giveaways, including t-shirts and tennis-related gear.

The 16-player team tournament will be played at LTP Daniel Island, receive more than 40 hours of live coverage on Tennis Channel and raise funds for the Medical University of South Carolina’s (MUSC) frontline healthcare workers. The tournament will only be shown on TV and will host no fans.

Tennis Channel will air live coverage of the Credit One Bank Invitational every day at 4 p.m. EST from June 23 – June 28.

“Ever since the unfortunate cancelation of this year’s Volvo Car Open due to the coronavirus, we have been working tirelessly to figure out how and when to appropriately bring a world class event back to Charleston as quickly and safely as possible,” said Bob Moran, President of Charleston Tennis LLC. “This tournament will have two equal beneficiaries – traditional prize money for the athletes, and a large fundraising structure to support frontline healthcare workers at MUSC.”

The Credit One Bank Invitational’s player field includes reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin as well as Madison Keys, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Sloane Stephens, Victoria Azarenka, Amanda Anisimova, Monica Puig, Ajla Tomljanovic, Danielle Collins, Alison Riske, Shelby Rogers, Genie Bouchard, Jennifer Brady, Leylah Fernandez, Emma Navarro and Caroline Dolehide.

