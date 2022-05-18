WATER DRILL
Rules on the water to safely splash into summer fun
Marie Rocha-Tygh
As temperatures rise, locals are eager to venture out and enjoy the water. From boating and fishing to paddle boarding and kayaking, the Lowcountry offers a plethora of water activities.
As another busy summer season begins, it’s important to play it safe around the waterways.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has safety protocols and laws that all residents are required to follow. Under state and local law, all boats must have a U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation device for every person on board, a Coast Guard approved fire extinguisher, and flares.
In South Carolina, boat operators under age 16 must complete a boating course approved by SCDNR to operate a boat or personal watercraft, unless accompanied by an adult age 18 years or older. All watercraft need to be registered along with being titled in the owner’s name. SCDNR has a detailed list of rules and regulations accessible on their website at eregulations.com/southcarolina.
Donna Lynes, education officer for America’s Boating Club Charleston, said there are three keys to ensure you stay safe while having fun in the sun. Most importantly, remember a lifejacket can be a lifesaver.
Lynes continued, “Wear it! Life jackets save lives. Take a boating safety course. You can’t follow the rules unless you know the rules. Drink responsibly. Alcohol is a leading contributor in fatal boating accidents. Many boaters do not realize that the effects of alcohol are compounded on a boat because of other factors such as boater’s fatigue, sun, and turbulent water.”
An increase in summer sun also means an increase in crowds, especially when it comes to boating.
Lynes added, “Boat sales are booming, with many of those first-time boaters. I think the most important thing is for boaters to be polite and considerate of each other. Trailer boaters should expect long lines at ramps. Both America’s Boating Club Charleston and the Coast
Guard Auxiliary offer free vessel safety inspections.”
One of the island’s favorite water activities is cruising on the Daniel Island Ferry. Beginning May 25, services will be offered during the week starting on Wednesdays. Along with trips to Second Sundays on King Street, the DI Ferry is hosting the Concert and a Cruise series at the DI Waterfront.
According to Colby Hollifield, co-owner of the Daniel Island Ferry, more people increase the need for safety aboard the ferry. “The waterways in Charleston definitely get crowded during the summer months and our captains are more vigilant than ever, especially on holiday weekends. In the past year, we have added an Automatic Identification System to the boat, which gives our position to other vessels and provides alerts on other vessels using AIS. Indigo has radar, so our captains can ‘see’ in all weather conditions.”
The Daniel Island Ferry follows strict safety protocols and is always looking for the most advanced technology to keep riders safe.
“We will be adding FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared) soon as an additional safety measure,” Hollifield added. “Safety is our number one priority, so in addition to two annual Coast Guard inspections, we conduct man overboard and fire drills on a regular basis.”
Charleston Harbor and the waterways surrounding Daniel Island are abundant with trout, flounder, and redfish. The Daniel Island News fishing columnist, Capt. Greg Peralta, said the area offers great fishing, even without heading into large bodies of open water.
Regardless of where you plan on fishing – close to shore or out in the ocean – safety should be the number one concern.
“It’s really important that you wear safety gear, especially life jackets and a kill switch lanyard,” Peralta continued. “Before launching, leave a float plan and take a moment to become familiar with the waters and the route you will be navigating. Just like when driving a car, there are also rules of the road for boating. The water would be a safer place if everyone became familiar with the rules for safe navigation.”
The membership director at Carefree Boats, Bruce Jarrard, said since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Carefree Boat Club has seen an explosion of interest in boating.
Even though South Carolina doesn’t require adults to have a license to operate boats, all Carefree Boat Club members take one-on-one training courses before setting out on the water.
“It’s usually two to three hours of learning the basics, including anchoring, docking, and basic navigation,” Jarrard continued. “The vast majority of members feel confident after one lesson. If needed, we offer more training, including docking practice. Some of our members will take the DNR course that is offered at the DI Library. It’s a free course that takes six or seven hours and is not on the water.”
Anthony Noury, captain and owner of Sea Tow Charleston, an on-water assistance service, said for safety purposes, always have a pre-departure checklist before leaving the dock to review all the critical systems on the boat, including the engine, battery and fuel levels.
“Always have a backup plan,” Noury added. “... Boaters should inform passengers of their boat safety rules, such as where life jackets are located and that they must remain seated while the boat is underway. This helps to avoid distracting the captain during the voyage.”
As locals and visitors head out to explore area waterways, it’s important to put safety first. By following protection protocols, summer can be a fun and safe season to soak up the sun and views of the water.
10 Important Tips to Keep Boaters Safe
The Water Sports Foundation, founded in 2003, promotes a safe boating culture to save lives. For 2022, the WSF compiled the following list of safety tips to reduce casualties.
1. Take a boating safety class or refresher – Many safety organizations now offer virtual training options, in addition to traditional live instruction. There is a wealth of new online and hybrid classes available on a variety of boating topics and for all skill levels, through public and private providers.
2. Buckle up – According to the U.S. Coast Guard, drowning is the cause of death in 79% of fatal boating accidents where the cause of death was known; 86% of those drowning victims were not wearing life jackets.
3. Designate a sober skipper – The U.S. Coast Guard reports that alcohol use is the leading known factor in fatal boating accidents. In fact, where the primary cause was known, it was the leading factor in 23% of deaths.
4. Pre-season boating safety vessel & equipment checks – If it’s been awhile since you’ve taken your boat out, invest in a complimentary boating safety vessel check from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in your area.
5. File a float plan – Before departure, prepare a simple document known as a “float plan” and share with family, friends, and marina staff that includes a list of your crew members, their contact information, including cell numbers, along with your itinerary including all destinations and your expected return time. This document may prove a life saver should search activities be required.
6. Crew communication – At the dock and before departure, the captain should review boating safety requirements with everyone, clearly explaining safety protocols and expectations, especially if new boaters are aboard.
7. Weather or not to go – Prior to planning or launching your boating adventure, consult weather forecasts and conditions. Don’t go if the weather is unfavorable.
8. Slow down! – Accidents can often be avoided when captains obey the posted speed limit and follow rules established to keep boaters safe. Be aware and follow all speed limits and No Wake zones.
9. Focus! – Many boating accidents are reportedly the direct result of operator distraction or inattention. The designated captain needs to be especially vigilant and to assume full responsibility for the safety of all those aboard.
10. Pick your playgrounds with care – Busy boating holidays generate busy boating traffic. With that in mind, carefully consider your destinations. If you’re a new boater, avoid the most popular boating venues where the ability to navigate, drop and set anchor and lines in confined spaces is particularly challenging.