WATER DRILL

As temperatures rise, locals are eager to venture out and enjoy the water. From boating and fishing to paddle boarding and kayaking, the Lowcountry offers a plethora of water activities.

As another busy summer season begins, it’s important to play it safe around the waterways.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has safety protocols and laws that all residents are required to follow. Under state and local law, all boats must have a U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation device for every person on board, a Coast Guard approved fire extinguisher, and flares.

In South Carolina, boat operators under age 16 must complete a boating course approved by SCDNR to operate a boat or personal watercraft, unless accompanied by an adult age 18 years or older. All watercraft need to be registered along with being titled in the owner’s name. SCDNR has a detailed list of rules and regulations accessible on their website at eregulations.com/southcarolina.

Donna Lynes, education officer for America’s Boating Club Charleston, said there are three keys to ensure you stay safe while having fun in the sun. Most importantly, remember a lifejacket can be a lifesaver.

Lynes continued, “Wear it! Life jackets save lives. Take a boating safety course. You can’t follow the rules unless you know the rules. Drink responsibly. Alcohol is a leading contributor in fatal boating accidents. Many boaters do not realize that the effects of alcohol are compounded on a boat because of other factors such as boater’s fatigue, sun, and turbulent water.”

An increase in summer sun also means an increase in crowds, especially when it comes to boating.

Lynes added, “Boat sales are booming, with many of those first-time boaters. I think the most important thing is for boaters to be polite and considerate of each other. Trailer boaters should expect long lines at ramps. Both America’s Boating Club Charleston and the Coast

Guard Auxiliary offer free vessel safety inspections.”

One of the island’s favorite water activities is cruising on the Daniel Island Ferry. Beginning May 25, services will be offered during the week starting on Wednesdays. Along with trips to Second Sundays on King Street, the DI Ferry is hosting the Concert and a Cruise series at the DI Waterfront.

According to Colby Hollifield, co-owner of the Daniel Island Ferry, more people increase the need for safety aboard the ferry. “The waterways in Charleston definitely get crowded during the summer months and our captains are more vigilant than ever, especially on holiday weekends. In the past year, we have added an Automatic Identification System to the boat, which gives our position to other vessels and provides alerts on other vessels using AIS. Indigo has radar, so our captains can ‘see’ in all weather conditions.”

The Daniel Island Ferry follows strict safety protocols and is always looking for the most advanced technology to keep riders safe.

“We will be adding FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared) soon as an additional safety measure,” Hollifield added. “Safety is our number one priority, so in addition to two annual Coast Guard inspections, we conduct man overboard and fire drills on a regular basis.”

Charleston Harbor and the waterways surrounding Daniel Island are abundant with trout, flounder, and redfish. The Daniel Island News fishing columnist, Capt. Greg Peralta, said the area offers great fishing, even without heading into large bodies of open water.

Regardless of where you plan on fishing – close to shore or out in the ocean – safety should be the number one concern.

“It’s really important that you wear safety gear, especially life jackets and a kill switch lanyard,” Peralta continued. “Before launching, leave a float plan and take a moment to become familiar with the waters and the route you will be navigating. Just like when driving a car, there are also rules of the road for boating. The water would be a safer place if everyone became familiar with the rules for safe navigation.”

The membership director at Carefree Boats, Bruce Jarrard, said since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Carefree Boat Club has seen an explosion of interest in boating.

Even though South Carolina doesn’t require adults to have a license to operate boats, all Carefree Boat Club members take one-on-one training courses before setting out on the water.

“It’s usually two to three hours of learning the basics, including anchoring, docking, and basic navigation,” Jarrard continued. “The vast majority of members feel confident after one lesson. If needed, we offer more training, including docking practice. Some of our members will take the DNR course that is offered at the DI Library. It’s a free course that takes six or seven hours and is not on the water.”

Anthony Noury, captain and owner of Sea Tow Charleston, an on-water assistance service, said for safety purposes, always have a pre-departure checklist before leaving the dock to review all the critical systems on the boat, including the engine, battery and fuel levels.

“Always have a backup plan,” Noury added. “... Boaters should inform passengers of their boat safety rules, such as where life jackets are located and that they must remain seated while the boat is underway. This helps to avoid distracting the captain during the voyage.”

As locals and visitors head out to explore area waterways, it’s important to put safety first. By following protection protocols, summer can be a fun and safe season to soak up the sun and views of the water.