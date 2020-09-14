The Waterfront on Daniel Island releases more townhomes and condos for sale

Developer East West Partners announced the condominiums and townhomes at The Waterfront, a luxury, mixed-use community on Daniel Island along the Wando River now are available for sale.

The Heron residences had already been released recently.

The community offers direct access to 25 miles of nature trails, and will be home to Daniel Island’s first and only waterfront restaurant with a rooftop bar and a grab-and-go gourmet market. Residents will also enjoy direct access to the Daniel Island Yacht Club and newly redesigned waterfront park featuring two public docks with a paddle launch and dog ramp, an interactive fountain, waterfront swings, a hammock garden and children’s play area.

The Egret and the Osprey condominium buildings offer views of the riverfront, park or Charleston-inspired garden. The Egret features a community rooftop terrace and eight distinctive residential floor plans ranging from 1,025-2,400 square feet, 1-3 bedrooms, 1.5-3 bathrooms, and some with separate dens. Prices range from the high $400,000s to $1.65 million. The Osprey residences range from approximately 1,900-2,700 square feet with 2-3 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 bathrooms — the larger of which includes an office. Prices range from $1.2 million to $1.8 million.

The Sandpiper and the Kingfisher provide a collection of 13 townhome residences featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, luxury kitchens and fireplaces that overlook a park, pool and horizon beyond. Spread across four levels, the townhomes average 3,500 square feet and offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 bathrooms, two private terraces including a rooftop deck, a separate den and a flex room. Prices range from $1.4 million to $1.8 million.

For more information, visit www.TheWaterfrontDI.com.