The Waterfront Phase 3 includes 6 single-family homes and 3 new buildings

Below are the items coming before city boards in the coming weeks that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Aug. 17: The Waterfront Phase 3 – Site plan for mixed-use development with three buildings, parking, and utilities for 41 units on 2.2 acres at 610 Waterman St., Daniel Island. Primary TMS: B2750000114. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Bryce Lemon, lemon.b@tandh.com

Aug. 17: The Waterfront Phase 3 – Road extension plans for six single family lots on 1.63 acres at 515 Helmsman St., Daniel Island. Primary TMS: B2750000114. Contact: Bryce Lemon, lemon.b@tandh.com

Aug. 24: Woodfield Point Hope 3 – Site Plan for early site work to include tree/vegetation removal and rough grading on 25.9 acres at 1260 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2620000028, contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamonwhiteside.com

Aug. 24: Del Webb Entrance Road – New public road and stormwater pond on 1.8 acres at 1236 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2620000028. Contact: Steven Roach, roach.s@tandh.com

Aug. 24: Sportsman Island Marine Max - Site plan for new boat dealership on 1.1 acres at 152 Sportsman Island Drive. TMS: B2710002182. Contact: Ryan Williams,

RESULTS: DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

Aug. 7: Pier View St. (116 and 105 Daniels Landing) – Request for conceptual approval for two new 4-story apartment buildings (Building one: 73 units, and Building two, 54 units). TMS: 275-00-00-114, 228 Owner: Parcel R Phase 4 Development Co, LLC. Applicant: Housing Studio, Dmitry Lednev. Results: Deferred.

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Aug. 10: Credit One Stadium Pickleball Additions – Site plan for new pickleball court with associated check-in and restroom buildings and maintenance building relations on 1.6 acres at 161 Seven Farms Drive. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Paul Peeples, ppeeples@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

Aug. 10: Towne at Cooper River - Concept plan for subdivision of tract into multiple parcels with new roadway on 30.39 acres at 2620 Clements Ferry Road Contact: Spencer Plowden, splodwen@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

Aug. 10: Daniel Island Drive Hotel – Site plan for a 38-room hotel with restaurant and event space on 1.55 acres at 1995 Daniel Island Drive. Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets the first and third Monday of each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June, July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd

Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Large projects meets the 2nd and 4th Wed. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Small projects meets the 2nd and 4th Thurs. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

All meetings are open for public comment except the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meetings.

For more information, contacts for specific projects and on location and time of the meetings or to learn more, visit charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

Compiled by Suzanne Deter