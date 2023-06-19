Waterfront Phase 3 up for review

This week there are several developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as results, if any, from last week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

June 22: Mankiewicz Expansion Phase 1 – Site Plan for 16.06 acres at 1024 Clements Crest Lane, Cainhoy. Addition of a warehouse building and logistics building and the filling of a pond on site.

June 22: The Waterfront Phase 3 - Site Plan for 41 units on 2.2 acres at 610 Waterman St. involving three buildings, parking lots and utilities.

June 22: Woodfield Point Hope 3 – Site Plan for 24.9 acres at 1260 Clements Ferry Road for early site work including tree removal and rough grading.

June 29: Del Webb Entrance Road – Road construction plans for a new road for future residential subdivision at 1236 Clements Ferry Road.

June 29: Point Hope Parkway North Phase 1 – Two items: Preliminary plant and road construction plans for 26.5 acres at 1698 Clements Ferry Road.

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

June 15: Thomas Island Marina – Site Plan for a gravel parking lot and restroom building to serve the marina at 100 Sands Preserve Drive. Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

June 15: Parcel K Overflow Parking – Site Plan for additional parking to the Parcel K office and parking project. At 100 Coastal Drive. Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC as modification to approved Office and Parking site plan.

June 15: Tuxbury Farm Tract – Concept Plan for mixed-use development with 83 units on 15.1 acres at Hwy. 41 and Tuxbury Farm Road. Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets the first and third Monday of each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June, July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Large projects meets the 2nd and 4th Wed. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Small projects meets the 2nd and 4th Thurs. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

All meetings are open for public comment except the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meetings.

For more information, contacts for specific projects and on location and time of the meetings or to learn more, visit charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

Compiled by Suzanne Deter, sdeter@thedanielislandnews.com