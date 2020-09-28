Waterfront walking trail temporarily closed

The waterfront walking trail adjacent to The Waterfront project on the Wando River will be closed for safety reasons as installation and renovations to the docks and landscaping continue, according to an email update from the Daniel Island Property Owner’s Association.

Construction is expected to continue through the end of the year.

If walking along the trail from Barfield Park toward the docks, foot traffic can cross the bridge at Barfield Park and continue several hundred yards beyond the cemetery to the construction area. Foot traffic will need to turn around as the trail is blocked at that point.

Pedestrian traffic heading from Governors Park toward the docks (north to south) will re-route westward up River Landing Drive once the end of the foot bridge is reached.

Any pedestrian traffic approaching from River Landing Drive will only be able to travel northbound up the walking trail toward Governor’s Park and will be blocked from traveling south toward Barfield Park.

For details and a map, click here.