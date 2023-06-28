Watoto Academy and BEHS bring ‘Juneteenth’ joy to Daniel Island

In 1865, at the end of the Civil War, the celebratory sounds of freedom could be heard far and wide – including on Daniel Island.

As documented in the book “Daniel Island” by Michael K. Dahlman and his son, Michael K. Dahlman, Jr., “families banged pots, pans and scrub boards and sang,” while women waved “long dresses in joy and celebration.”

Fast forward some 158 years to June 19, 2023, when a jubilant, rhythmic drumbeat rooted in Africa could once again be heard in Charleston’s island town.

This time, the merriment was made possible by members of the Watoto Academy of the Performing Arts as they presented a joyous celebration of African American culture and history in recognition of Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Watoto’s Juneteenth program, sponsored through a new partnership with Bishop England High School, featured a djembe drum circle and West African dance performances with audience instruction and participation.

“I loved it!” said Haydee Soto, a native of Guatemala who attended the Daniel Island show. “I love their music – the kids were so amazing!”

Watoto Academy and BEHS plan to work together to advance the mission of community outreach, which they hope will ultimately strengthen community bonds.

Daniel Island resident Chris Frisby, dean of Student Success & Engagement at Bishop England, had high praise for the group’s recent performance at Waterfront Park.

“A spirit of fun, cultural curiosity, and exchange prevailed on a day meant to commemorate important history,” noted Frisby. “The event fittingly took place on June 19, Juneteenth, a newly adopted national holiday highlighting African American history and the end of slavery in

the United States…It was quite a heartwarming sight to see people, young and old, gathered by the waterfront at this beautiful venue to share and engage in such a meaningful program.”

Watoto Academy, founded and directed by Donald O’Conner, is based at Meeting Street Academy in downtown Charleston. For additional information on the program and upcoming performances, visit watotoacademy.org.