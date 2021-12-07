We love our pets!

We invite you to be a part of our Big Pet Edition! Each summer we publish a very special pet edition that includes original stories from our reporters as well as reader submitted photos of their pets. This year’s edition will be published on July 22.

If you’d like to have your pet included in this edition, or future editions, please submit your photos with a short write-up/description to sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com by this Friday, July 16 at 4 p.m.

Details about submissions

Open to all ages. Multiple entries are permitted.

By submitting photos, you agree that the Daniel Island News reserves the right to publish submitted photos in the Big Pet Edition and in future editions, as well as on social media.

If people are in the photos, a waiver must accompany the submission. Contact our office for a waiver form.

Due date is 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021.

E-mail entries to: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com or mail to or drop off at The Daniel Island News, 225 Seven Farms Dr., Suite 108, Daniel Island, SC 29492.

To be published in print, please submit digital photos sized 300 dpi, 5”x7” in size or better quality.

We can’t wait to celebrate your pets with our readers!