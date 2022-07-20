We Love Our Pets 2022

We asked and you, dear readers, answered! You love your pets and proudly answered the call for submissions. Many people sent photos of their pets in and around the island and from various locations around the Lowcountry. Others shared their stories of adoptions, moves, love and companionship.

As you read about how many of these pet owners consider their pets as true companions, life savers, and sources of an improved existence, please consider how you too can be a pet owner. The local shelters in Berkeley and Charleston counties are overflowing with pets in need of rescue. Check out the stories on pages 16 and 17 to learn how you can become a pet companion by adopting from one of the local shelters.

