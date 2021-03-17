Weekend at The Waterfront

Daniel Island’s newest commodity is grand and is officially opening this weekend. The Waterfront will welcome the public to celebrate its inception on Saturday, March 20.

The namesake is an upscale mixed-use development on a 22-acre parcel on River Landing Drive nestled along the banks of the Wando River. The site boasts two public piers with a paddle board launch and dog ramp, an interactive fountain, waterfront swings, a hammock garden, children’s play area, approximately 300 condominium and townhouse units, restaurants and retail.

The new community also offers direct access to the Daniel Island Yacht Club and newly redesigned Waterfront Park, 25 miles of nature trails and is now home to Daniel Island’s first and only waterfront restaurant with a rooftop bar, The Kingstide, and a grab-and-go gourmet market, The DIME.

This weekend, the festivities kick off with Waterfest on Saturday, March 20, from 1-4 p.m., where the public is invited to connect with staff, explore residences, sample a taste of The DIME and The Kingstide menu concepts, and enjoy live music and children’s games.

A $5 donation per family is required for entry. All proceeds go toward Water Mission, a nonprofit that builds safe water, sanitation and hygiene solutions in developing countries and disaster areas.

All events are limited in space and reservations are required. Adherence to social distancing practices and masks will be required.

Throughout the week, staff will offer Sip and See events, Yoga in the Park, and various happy hours at The DIME. All events are limited in size and signup is required.

For more information, visit thewaterfrontdi.com, contact info@thewaterfrontdi.com or call 843-405-3664.