Weekly Daniel Island game builds a bridge between charity and cards

The East Cooper Charity Bridge Club held its first weekly American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) duplicate bridge game at Laura Alberts Tasteful Options on Daniel Island. Duplicate bridge is a competitive form of bridge in which the same hands are played successively by different partnerships.

The new venue gives Daniel Island residents the opportunity to play an officially sanctioned duplicate bridge game close to home and raise money for worthy causes. The East Cooper Charity Bridge Club started in May 2017 at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club as a way to enjoy bridge and also give back to the community.

Bridge Club president Graydon Vadas says the organization prides itself as a charitable nonprofit that is nationally affiliated with the ACBL.

“The mission of the club is to contribute to charitable organizations, especially those dedicated to the prevention of child abuse. We donate 100% of our net revenues. All managers and directors volunteer their time,” stated Vadas.

To date the club has contributed over $3,500 to various charitable organizations, including the Dee Norton Lowcountry Children’s Center, Florence Crittenton, HALOS and Lowcountry Orphan Relief.

Twenty-six players, of varying skill levels, showed up for the inaugural game held at Laura Albert’s on Sept. 17. Daniel Island resident Susan Wright was excited to attend a game close to home.

“There are many duplicate bridge players on DI and various individuals and groups have tried to get a sanctioned game on DI for years,” exclaimed Wright. “Fortunately, for those wanting a competitive game, it finally all came together thanks to East Cooper Charity Bridge Club and Laura Albert’s. Now competitive bridge players don’t have to travel to West Ashley or off the island to play sanctioned bridge.”

“While there were different skill levels, all were experienced at playing duplicate bridge, which was great!” added Wright. “We were able to have a competitive game, but in a friendly environment. The best part of all this is that all net proceeds go to charities benefiting children in need.”

The East Cooper Charity Bridge Club also holds one day seminars on learning to play bridge (Bridge in a Day) for those who never have played bridge or haven’t played for a while. Vadas teaches the program and gives $10 lessons on the side to those who want to learn the basics of the game.

The club encourages everyone to come out and play regardless of how long you stay or the pace you play.

“We are dedicated to providing a fun, relaxing atmosphere,” said Vadas.

Games are open to all bridge players with up to 2,500 Master Points. There are no membership fees or club dues. Games start promptly at 10 a.m. every Tuesday upstairs in the Daniel Island Room at Laura Albert’s, located at 891 Island Park Drive. Off-island games are held at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club at 201 Palm Blvd., every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and every Thursday at noon. For more information, visit http://www.bridgewebs.com/eastcoopercharity/.