Welcome to Daniel Island

Daniel Island has certainly evolved as a vibrant and thriving community since tennis first came to town in 2001. Each year, tennis fans who annually attend the Volvo Car Open have experienced a progression of changes. The fields where they once parked their cars are now home to a city park and businesses of all kinds in the core of our walkable downtown. Their options for on-island dining after the tournament ends each day have grown exponentially (we now have at least 17 dining establishments to choose from, with more on the way). And the variety of options for living on the island has grown with the addition of new apartments and condominiums, senior living facilities, townhomes and single-family homes of all sizes.

There is a relatively small collection of properties in Daniel Island’s downtown that remain to be built or completed. Among them are the Home2 Suites hotel on the corner of Fairchild Street and River Landing Drive, a Catholic church, the remaining parcels of the Publix shopping center, and two sites that are situated for apartment and lodging use. Also downtown, between Seven Farms Drive and River Landing Drive, you’ll notice that our central plaza has gotten a facelift. A grant from the Daniel Island Community Fund made it possible for the Daniel Island Community Association to transform this area into “Guggenheim Terrace,” an urban venue that will be used for concerts and other outdoor events and gatherings.

Further down River Landing Drive beside the Daniel Island Real Estate sales office and Information Center, a riverfront village with condominium homes, businesses and Wando River access is in final planning, and construction will begin later this year. Our company is pleased to welcome East West Partners, a highly regarded developer of quality real estate concepts, to transform this important location into a place that will offer a unique residential option and destinations for waterfront shopping, dining and recreation.

In the neighborhoods, the final (and among the best) homesites on the island are coming on the market now and in the coming months, presenting a last opportunity for folks who want to design a new home on Daniel Island. We recently introduced The Cove, an enclave of 17 homesites located on the south end of the island on the edge of the Wando River. This is the last new neighborhood to be developed on Daniel Island’s south end. Earlier this year we presented the island’s final golf homesites in the Ralston Grove neighborhood in Daniel Island Park. Currently we’re preparing the balance of the homesites on Captain’s Island, an exclusive address in Daniel Island Park that offers privacy and a sea island village setting.

With just a few years of active development remaining, it’s rewarding to see the vision for Daniel Island become a reality. This is a place where people come from around the country (and even the world), primarily to live, but also to work, go to school, shop, dine and be entertained. We have everything you need here, from banks, dry cleaners and beauty salons to a grocery store, churches, three schools and many venues for live music and entertainment. We’re proud to have played a leading role in guiding Daniel Island’s transformation to the island town and Charleston destination that it is today.

Matt Sloan is president of the DI Development Company, a management and development services provider for master planned communities.