Welcome reporter Emma Slaven

Emma Slaven recently joined the staff of The Daniel Island News as a full-time multimedia reporter and storyteller.

Slaven graduated from Charleston Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in English and Communications. At CSU, she was editor of the school’s literary magazine and a frequent contributor of news and features to the university’s website.

After teaching ELA to middle school students in the Charleston County School District, she worked as a copywriter for GoSocial, LLC.

Skilled in social media content creation, video editing, and multimedia storytelling, she brings a new set of reporting abilities to The Daniel Island News.

“I am thrilled to be part of community journalism, where every story has the power to connect individuals, spark conversations and shape the very place we call home,” Slaven said. “The writer in me, combined with my passion for the community, makes my job rewarding.”

In addition to covering the education beat, Slaven will cover a variety of news and features. In recent weeks she’s reported on development, music, community groups, and education as well as contributed to the paper’s social media channels.

“The Daniel Island News embodies the heartbeat of its community, and I am excited to contribute by bringing light to the untold stories, celebrating local achievements and delving into the issues that matter most to residents here,” Slaven said.

A lifelong Lowcountry resident, Slaven currently resides in the Clements Ferry Road corridor.