Wellmore of Daniel Island honors local students with Silver Pen Awards

Four local high school students were awarded Silver Pen Awards during a ceremony held at Wellmore of Daniel Island on April 2. The award provides deserving high school seniors with financial aid towards their college education.

The Silver Pen writing competition started in 2012 by Wellmore’s parent company, the Maxwell Group, as a way to foster communication between high school seniors and senior citizens. The Maxwell Group has awarded over $184,000 to assist students with their college costs.

The competition was open to high school seniors who live or attend schools within a 25 mile radius from Wellmore’s Daniel Island facility. Area students were asked to write a 600-1000 word essay on their most meaningful achievement and explain how it influenced their lives and related to their future goals.

The $1500 first place award went to Maggie Van Thullenar of Wando High School. Van Thullenar wrote about her experiences in Haiti.

“I spoke from the heart, conveying my emotion through the essay, and therefore am extremely grateful to win this award,” she said. “I write like I speak and can talk until I’m blue in the face about my experience. I am honored that the Silver Pen judges believed that what I have to say matters!”

Second place winner Banks Kerns has a dual enrollment in both Hanahan High and Trident Tech and received a $1,000 towards his college education.

“I am honored to have received the Silver Pen Award from Wellmore,” said Banks. “What a privilege it was to be welcomed so graciously by the judges, staff and residents of the facility. I was extremely humbled to have been awarded second place among all the submissions from my peers…I hope that I continue to make my parents and the Wellmore family proud.”

Third place winner Ian Young, a Bishop England senior, received $750. Young will use the award money towards his education at Wofford College.

Fort Dorchester High School senior Ciara Mayes received the fourth place award of $500. Mayes will attend Clemson University in the fall.

Ashley Seeds, executive director at Wellmore said, “It’s a unique scholarship opportunity, as local students write essays on a chosen topic and our members get to read and judge the entries based on the set criteria.”

Essays were judged on research, insight, theme development, inspirational quality, meaningful connection, creativity, and clarity of ideas.

Besides the monetary award, all four winners were presented with an engraved silver pen, a framed certificate, and college goodie bag. After the ceremony the four winners were able to interact and get advice from the Wellmore of Daniel Island community members.

“Intergenerational relationships are so important and beneficial to all parties involved,” added Wellmore Social Director Takeiah Sadler. “…Everyone benefits from these relationships. It gives both the student and the resident a sense of purpose, aids in cognitive stimulation, and it also increases their self-esteem.”