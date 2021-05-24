Wellmore of DI awards three Silver Pen Scholarships.

Wellmore of Daniel Island awarded three scholarships to applicants in the Charleston area. Winners were invited to Join Members on a video call to receive their awards. The Silver Pen Competition has been hosted by Wellmore of Daniel Island’s parent company, The Maxwell Group, since 2012. The Maxwell Group has awarded over $329,750 to high school seniors to assist with their college costs. The goal of the competition is to bridge the communication gap between high school seniors and community Members as a part of their J.O.Y. (Joining Older and Younger) Program.

Members at Wellmore of Daniel Island play an important role as judges of this competition. “The Silver Pen Scholarship is an extraordinary opportunity for our Members to connect with our local community in a meaningful way,” says Colby Bryant, Wellmore of Daniel Island’s executive director. This year the essay topic was “There are many people that can be influential to an individual’s life whether they be someone in history or known personally to that individual. If you could have a conversation with anyone, living or deceased, who would it be and why? What would you discuss?” All participants were required to submit a written essay of 1,000 words.

This year $3,750 in scholarships were awarded for the top three entries. Congratulations to:

1st Place Winner – Rylie Callander

2nd Place Winner – Lydia Cox

3rd Place Winner – Joshua Hartzog

To learn more about the Silver Pen Competition, visit www.silverpen-slc.com.