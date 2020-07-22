What’s bugging you?

Nature is alive in Jack Slapcinsky’s backyard, which overlooks the Ralston Creek Golf Course in Daniel Island Park. Like a tucked away enchanted garden, the lush space invites and engages with flowering plants, purposeful trees, and verdant shade-loving staples. Slapcinsky, a former certified master gardener and longtime

member of the Daniel Island Garden Club, meandered through the lair on a recent morning as a cicada chorus cut through the stifling summer air.

“This is a ginger lily that someone gave me five years ago!” he said proudly, pointing out a massive plant that has continued to flourish since it found a home here.

Slapcinsky then turned his attention to a nearby patch of leaves displaying scattered tiny holes.

“Something’s been eating that,” he reported. “A bug of some sort.”

And such is the life of a gardener — equal parts enjoyment, dutiful attention, and hard work. Bugs and other plant predators must be kept at bay to keep spaces like this healthy. Slapcinsky has a few tricks up his sleeve when he spots pesky invaders. Some of the more common culprits are Japanese beetles, aphids and mites. He doesn’t believe in blanketing gardens with an overall spraying of chemicals, as they can be harmful to the environment, but he will hit specific areas on a plant with a product called “Sevin” when he notices bugs.

“I use very little and only on certain plants,” he said. “If you try to do too much, it can hurt the wildlife. Read the label before you use it and make sure the product is suitable for what you’re using it for. You don’t want to do more harm than good.”

Slapcinsky’s fellow Daniel Island Garden Club member Carolyn Goff, a master gardener certified through Clemson University, has her own tried and true tactics for getting rid of bugs. For example, if she spots Japanese beetles on a plant, she will hand pick them off as opposed to using a chemical.

“First I inspect the entire plant, just to make sure I get an idea of what the total condition is,” explained Goff. “Then if I see something like beetles, I may pull them off or I may, if there are aphids, I may dampen a cloth and wipe them off.”

As a last resort, Goff will use a product known as Neem Oil, which is a fungicide, insecticide and miticide. She also recommends removing leaves or branches that have insect involvement, to prevent them from spreading to other parts of the plant.

For those who decide to go the chemical route to control bugs, Goff recommends using them during the coolest part of the day as the liquid could cause leaves to burn if applied in direct sunlight.

And while many insects can be harmful to plantings, there are some beneficial bugs that are actually good to have around, such as pollinators. Also, certain natural enemies like parasitic wasps, hover flies and lacewings can help eat bad bugs.

So perhaps the best way to make your garden grow is to stay in the know. Keeping an eye on your plants and doing your homework can make all the difference.

“If you start noticing some yellow, some spotting of leaves, you may have some sort of insect infestation,” added Goff. “And you may catch it early if you’re really observant.”

The Clemson University Home and Garden Information Center website is an excellent resource for learning more about invading insects and how to keep them under control. Visit the site at hgic.clemson.edu to access hundreds of articles on a variety of searchable topics.