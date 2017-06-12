What’s happening at the Daniel Island Library in December?

PROVIDED

The following activities will take place during the month of December at the Berkeley County Library on Daniel Island, located at 2301 Daniel Island Drive. For additional information, call (843) 471-2952 or visit http://berkeleylibrarysc.org/locations-and-hours/daniel-island-library/.

A VISIT FROM SANTA!

Kids are invited to come visit with Santa at the Daniel Island Library on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 am. Photos with Santa will also be offered for $5 each.

TAI CHI

Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m. An ancient form of exercise for all ages using slow, smooth body movements. Tai Chi is particularly effective in healing, strengthening the cardiovascular and immune systems, and disease prevention. It can boost energy, balance, sharpen reflexes and one’s overall sense of well-being.

DI NEEDLEWORKERS

Second and fourth Tuesdays (Dec. 12 and 26) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. From experts to beginners, join in the fun on alternate Tuesday mornings. Bring your quilt, applique, embroidery, or any portable needle project and stay for a while to sew, make new friends and chat.

RECORDER CLASS

Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. For beginning or “rusty” adults and teens who want to learn to play in a group setting. Prior recorder or other musical experience not required. Reading music is also not a prerequisite. You should be able to play several pieces within a few weeks.

WRITERS’ GROUP

Every first Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Dec. 6). Join local author Crystal Klimavicz to connect and share with other local authors and aspiring writers. All are welcome.

DI BOOK CLUB

Every third Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Be part of a lively discussion about some popular and chat worthy books. Was it a thumbs up or thumbs down? Come share your thoughts.

Dec. 19 – “Eleanor Oliphant” by Gail Honeyman

PHILOSOPHY CLASS

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join Prof. Hillyer Rudisill for a free college-level course. Participants can attend at any time since each session stands on its own.

DI COOKBOOK CLUB

Thursday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 3 p.m. Come share and discuss your favorite recipes and food ideas. Do you have a special recipe that your family loves? How about a cookbook that you would recommend? Each month we will discuss and enjoy a different type of cuisine or theme.