What’s happening at the Daniel Island Library in July?
Wed, 07/05/2017 - 4:46pm admin
By:
Provided by the DI Library
The following activities will take place during the month of July at the Berkeley County Library on Daniel Island, located at 2301 Daniel Island Drive. For additional information, call (843) 471-2952 or visit http://berkeleylibrarysc.org/locations-and-hours/daniel-island-library/.
CHILDREN’S STORYTIME
Mondays 10:30 and 11 a.m. Come dance to your favorite music and listen to exciting stories.
MASTER GARDENER Q&A DESK
Monday, July 10, 4 to 6 p.m. Trained and Certified Clemson Extension Tri-County Master Gardener volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about lawns, trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, vegetables, and all aspects of gardening in the Lowcountry. They will also accept soil samples (the cost is $6.00 per sample) and provide handouts and reference materials as needed.
TAI CHI
Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 to 10 a.m. (no classes July 4, 7, 25 and 28). An ancient form of exercise for all ages using slow, smooth body movements. Tai Chi is particularly effective in healing, strengthening the cardiovascular and immune systems, and disease prevention. It can boost energy, balance, sharpen reflexes and one’s overall sense of well-being.
DI NEEDLEWORKERS
Second Tuesday of the month (July 11), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. From experts to beginners, join in the fun on alternate Tuesday mornings. Bring your quilt, appliqué, embroidery, or any portable needle project and stay for a while to sew, make new friends and chat.
DI BOOK CLUB
Every third Tuesday (July 18 and August 15), 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Be part of a lively discussion about some popular and chat worthy books. Was it a thumbs up or thumbs down? Come share your thoughts.
July 18 - “Marriage of Opposites” by Alice Hoffman.
August 15 - “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly.
WRITERS’ GROUP
Every first Wednesday (July 5), 4:30 to 6 p.m. Join local author Crystal Klimavicz at the Daniel Island Library to connect and share with other local authors and aspiring writers. All are welcome.
INVENTING AMERICA
Thursdays, July 6 - 20, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Starting with Ben Franklin, learn about the many influential figures who shaped our country from 1750-1830 such as John Adams, George Washington and John Marshall up to Alexis de’Tocqueville’s “Democracy in America” in a weekly discussion led by Dr. Lester Pittman. Not just biographical information, but how their ideas and principles helped mold our country. In addition, it could be a useful way to assess the claims by our contemporary leaders and pundits.
DI SOCIAL BRIDGE GROUP
Second Friday (July 14), 1 to 4 p.m. Do you play bridge or used to play? Want to play for fun? Come and join us. Are you a beginner or want to learn? A class will be forming in the fall. If interested call Linda Carmain at 843-990-8705 or 720-539-2922, or email her at Lcarmain@icloud.com to register each week. Singles or couples welcome!
