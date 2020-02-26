What a difference a day makes!

Twenty-four little hours can make a big change.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, residents will be walking to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others as part of the 24 Hour Challenge. Walkers will challenge themselves while raising proceeds for the local charity, Charleston Promise Neighborhood.

Challenge participants will walk 24 hours, stopping for no more than 10 minutes every hour (at pre-determined routes with a home base of support). Participants can join as individuals or split the 24 hours with others.

This is the second time Mary Patterson, founder of Gaia Fit, has organized the 24 Hour Challenge on Daniel Island. Two years ago she was inspired to create the challenge after reading Thom Shea’s book, “Unbreakable.”

“At the end of each chapter, Thom Shea has lessons. The 24 Hour Challenge is one of his lessons. I read the book right after a failed triathlon attempt where I panicked in the water and allowed fear and feeling overwhelmed take over every part of my mind and body. I knew it was not that I couldn’t physically complete the swim, and that bothered me,” she explained.

Patterson hopes the 24 Hour Challenge will make an impact on the walkers and inspire them to serve others. Organizing the first challenge made a lasting impression on Patterson. “People rallied together in so many small ways to help our challengers the first time and to support the charity we were helping, and I see that happening already with this one as well … [After the race] there was a ripple effect in my life where I would catch myself getting scared or feeling uncomfortable or getting overwhelmed and wanting to retreat. The 24 Hour Challenge gave me the power to recognize that feeling. Recognizing is the hardest part. Because I know once I recognize it, I have a choice. I always have a choice on what my next step will be,” she said.

At the first walk, Blair Brown was drawn to the mental challenge. Brown is walking again this year with a team and has some advice for potential participants. “Fear is not a reason not to try. The environment is encouraging and supportive … I can’t think of a safer place to participate in this challenge than Daniel Island.”

Elizabeth Anderson faced challenges during her first walk but is eager to participate again. “I really want to see if I can make it one more time through the whole 24 hours. I love the charity choice this year. It is a tremendous cause that has such a positive impact in the Charleston area,” she said.

Nikole Hamilton is excited to experience the event for the first time. “I think it is important to try things that you have never done and may even think you can’t do! I always love it when my kids accomplish a task they never thought they could complete, why shouldn’t I have the same goals for myself?” she said.

Megan Byron, marketing and communications manager for Charleston Promise Neighborhood, is thrilled that the organization will be the beneficiary of this year’s 24 Hour Challenge. “We are thankful to all of the walkers for taking on this life-changing challenge and for believing in our mission, to ensure that parents and community are engaged, and that each child is on track to graduate high school with the tools necessary for college, the military, or the workforce,” stated Byron.

“CPN has partners on Daniel Island that play a role in bringing vital resources to our students and educating them on the possibilities their future. The Daniel Island Foundation, Blackbaud, Finemark Bank, and BenefitFocus have been longtime supporters,” she added.

The Daniel Island business community has come out in full force behind the 24 Hour Challenge. As of press time, the following businesses have pledged their support: Carolina One Real Estate, Next Level Training, The Rehab Docs, Island Expressions, The Bar Method, The Stretch Effect, Envy Salon, Made2Move Physical Therapy, and Revive Yoga.

Even if you don’t walk, you can still help by donating money or items to Charleston Promise Neighborhood. Daniel Island residents and businesses can also give supplies and provide services for the 24 Hour Challenge. Residents can drop off donations at Next Level Training and Carolina One Real Estate’s Daniel Island office.

To sign up or to find out how to get involved with Gaia Fit’s 24 Hour Challenge, go to gaiafit.com or email mary@gaiafit.com