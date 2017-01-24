Thank you to those who participated in our inaugural Daniel Island Historical Society’s “What Do You Know?” contest - and congratulations to our first winner, Mark Morgan!

Below is the question posed in the January 12 edition of The Daniel Island News, as well as the correct answer:

Question - What two things did Harry Frank Guggenheim used his land on Daniel Island for?

Answer - Cattle ranching and hunting.

Present day Smythe Park is an area that once served as the site of deer and dove hunting on Daniel Island. In the morning, guests of Mr. Guggenheim would hunt at his “Cain Hoy” Plantation and in the afternoon on Daniel Island. It was so popular that a shed was built in this area for the skinning and rendering of the deer. Only those invited were allowed to hunt here, as it was an exclusive opportunity.

Guggenheim would purchase the lower two thirds of Daniel Island in 1946 and started raising cattle on the land soon after. By mid-1960, his herd was over 2,000. Late in 1969, Guggenheim was battling cancer and sold most of his herd for one million dollars. The northern part of Daniel Island remained a cattle ranch until the early 1990’s. Near the intersection of present day Delahow and Woodford Streets was a cattle corral, two grain silos, and a truck scale. The cows were weighed as they came onto the ranch and again as they left for market.

So now for this week’s question!

What is the name of the Native American tribe that was living on Daniel Island around the time that English settlers were arriving? Bonus: Do you know the original spelling of their name (hint: it is not how we spell it today)? Please email your answer to DIhistoryquiz@gmail.com by February 1, 2017 and include your first and last name.

