What do you know? March 9, 2017

The Daniel Island Historical Society’s last “What do you know?” history trivia contest question posed a bit of a challenge to readers, but we are pleased to announce two winners. Congratulations to Ric Turkal and Pamela Miller! Both will receive a prize from DIHS for correctly answering the question posed in the February 23 edition of The Daniel Island News.

Here is the question, as well as the correct answer!

Question: In 1696, there were eight landowners on Daniel Island. Can you name them?

Answer - Richard Codner, Captain Robert William, Jackson Abot, John Norton, John Morgan, James Hutton, Elias Clifford and Captain Robert Daniell.

Jackson Abot and John Norton: Abot, a carpenter, and Norton, a joiner, arrived in the colony from Barbados in 1670. They formed a partnership and worked the land on Ittiwan Island (Daniel Island today) until 1673. At this point, they had not received a formal grant, which caused some controversy. A grant was issued to them in 1675.

James Hutton: Granted 70 acres in 1677.

John Morgan: Granted 140 acres in 1676.

Richard Codner: In 1680, Codner would purchase a 170-acre parcel and would be granted a 76 acre tract by the Lords Proprietors. Deeds show that he was a mariner, but later deeds would have him classified as “a gentleman,” which meant planter.

Captain Robert William: No information known at this point.

Elias Clifford: Known as a mariner, Clifford was granted 200 acres in 1692.

Captain Robert Daniell: A native of England, Daniell made his living as a ship captain and a merchant trader. He was first granted 972 acres of land on Daniel Island in 1696 and would later become the island’s namesake.

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION:

Who is Smythe Park named for and what was his relationship with the late Harry Frank Guggenheim, another former Daniel Island landowner? The correct answer must include both parts of the question.

Please email your answer to DIhistoryquiz@gmail.com by March 15, 2017 and include your first and last name.

Note: By participating in the Daniel Island Historical Society Trivia contest, you are giving the Daniel Island Historical Society permission to add your email to their email list. You will only receive informational emails about current activities and events. Your contact information will not be shared with anyone outside the Daniel Island Historical Society. To learn more about DIHS, please “like” the Daniel Island Historical Society Facebook page or visit their website at www.dihistoricalsociety.com.