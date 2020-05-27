What to expect at the ballot box on June 9

Like most everything else during these COVID-19 times, casting your ballot for the upcoming statewide primary election will feel a bit different.

The contest to determine party candidates for county and state offices is set to take place on Tuesday, June 9, with multiple precautions in place to keep both voters and poll workers safe.

According to Adam Hammons, director of Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections, normal polling sites for all local precincts will be up and running on election day. Daniel Island 1 and 2 will vote at Daniel Island Club; Daniel Island 3 and 4 at Daniel Island School; Yellow House and the Village at Philip Simmons Elementary School; Cainhoy at Cainhoy Elementary School; and Huger at the Huger Fire Department.

“We did not have to combine (some precincts) as we have done in the past, which will help cut down on the number of people going to the same place,” noted Hammons. “The state’s recommendation has been if we can get into a location, we’re going to open as many as we can.”

The county has taken steps to minimize potential virus cross-contamination risks by mandating that all poll workers take part in COVID-19 training. There will also be an ample supply of hand sanitizer available for all at each location. The sites will include sneeze guards, similar to those used in stores, to act as protective barriers between voters and poll workers on laptops during check-ins. Every voter will receive a clean pen for signing in (used pens will be disinfected throughout the day). Additionally, each voter will be given a disposable wooden cotton swab to use at the voting machine, instead of their fingers, so they do not need to touch any screens.

“They can discard it as they leave,” said Hammons. “Single use. It keeps everyone from touching the same machine over and over again.”

Once they cast ballots at the machine, voters will retrieve a printed card of their selections which will then be scanned on their way out and dropped into a ballot box. Those casting ballots will not be required to wear face masks at polling sites, but it is recommended, Hammons added.

“We don’t feel like by law we could require that, as it could be seen as an impediment to voting,” he said. “So we’re asking if you have a mask, please wear it. Our poll managers will have masks and gloves that they will be wearing.”

Red tape will also be placed on floors inside polling locations to indicate proper social distance spacing for those waiting in line. Hammons is confident the measures he and his team have put into place will be effective.

“Just know that we’ve done all that we can do to make sure folks are safe when they come out to vote,” he said.

One clear indication that many voters are opting to avoid heading to the polls is the surge in requests for absentee ballots. Hammons reported that, as of May 20, his department had received some 7,200 absentee ballot requests for the upcoming primary election, compared to the 1,159 absentee ballots issued for the 2016 primary election in Berkeley County.

“We’re definitely way up,” he said. “…Not all of those have been returned, but that’s how many people have reached out to us and had an application mailed to them … A lot of people have taken advantage of that absentee by mail to keep from having to get out and deal with crowds and people and exposing themselves on election day.”