What have you read lately?

Ever open a book that you simply couldn’t close and had to read one more page? Well, you’re not alone.

Being a “bookworm” used to be an insult. Now, it’s a remark to be envious of because it means you’ve found the perfect book that you can’t put down for the life of you.

This summer, whether you were at a sandy oasis or wrapped up in a blanket on a rainy day, there was a book in your lap or the palm of your hands. There’s no shame in having your head in the pages. Raise your bookmark if you can relate.

The Daniel Island News asked readers to submit book recommendations based on what they’ve read recently. Anything from fiction, nonfiction, children, business related, health related, sports, memoir or any genre was fair game.

The following are recommendations from DI News staff and readers, along with an explanation as to why it was their favorite read of the summer.

Cara Schaafsma, Reader “A Little Life” “A Little Life” is a journey into the paths of lifelong friends. Each of their paths have significant trauma as well as extreme success. I believe that is relatable to most readers on some level. However, the character development as well as the character interaction is what immersed me most in the book. I found myself needing to know what happened next with each character and their relationships with each other. I also appreciated the setting of the book. These friends were all a part of New York’s art world as painters, architects and performers. This is unfamiliar territory to me and I appreciated the description of it. As a final note, I’ll admit “A Little Life” is not for the feign of heart. The book deals with some very troubling topics. In fact, reading the book is a journey in itself. Buckle up!

Marie Rocha-Tygh, News and Feature Writer

“The Beach House” Looking for an easy read full of endearing characters, set in the familiar beauty of the Lowcountry? Look no further than Mary Alice Monroe’s “The Beach House.” The first in her Beach House series, it’s the perfect end of summer read. The Isle of Palms’ luscious landscapes are the perfect backdrop as Monroe examines the complex relationship between mothers and daughters. As Cara, the main character, repairs the family beach house, she learns to fix her past mistakes and face the future. In the process, Monroe also teaches the reader about the area’s loggerhead turtles. Locals will immediately be transported to their own backyard as Monroe’s words paint the perfect picture of South Carolina’s Lowcountry. The page turner is sure to inspire a trip to the Isle of Palms and perhaps a desire to find out more about the inspiring journey of the loggerheads. A must read for anyone who loves the Lowcountry.

Anita Koszyk, Reader

“The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” My favorite genre is historical fiction. It was just three years ago that the Daniel Island Library Book Club chose “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michelle Richardson. We all were fascinated by the story of Cussy, who delivered books to families in 1936 eastern rural Kentucky. We were surprised to learn about the “Blue People” who carried a gene that made their skin appear blue. Our group was lucky enough to have a phone conversation with the author. Boots Gifford, Copy Editor “Greenlights” One book I read in May that had an impact on me was “Greenlights” by actor, activist and philanthropist Matthew McConaughey. The memoir is compiled from decades of McConaughey’s journal entries that commenced long before he was a famous actor. It’s a fascinating look at his life written in a cadence of a conversation, with clips from actual journal entries and family photos. But what really struck me was not long after reading about McConaughey’s early years growing up in Uvalde, Texas, came the news of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in his hometown. Having just learned of his life in the Texas town, hearing about the horrendous current-day tragedy there made it a little more “real” for me. And you can understand even more why this massacre has had a personal effect on the author and why he’s gone to “battle” for the town over gun laws. Misty Jo Neilson, News and Features Writer “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” I enjoyed some great books with my 9-year-old son over the summer. “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” by Kate DiCamillo, is a heartwarming story that follows the adventures of a porcelain rabbit named Edward after he is lost at sea. Full of colorful characters, life lessons, love and loss, it is an inspiring read for all ages. Jan Marvin, Graphic Artist “Jesus Always: Embracing Joy in His Presence” I enjoy reading “Jesus Always: Embracing Joy in His Presence” by Sarah Young. It is a daily reminder of how Jesus is with me every day. No matter what happens in my life, I am able to keep the joy of the Lord in my heart. When I feel stress weighing down on me or just need to hear words of encouragement, I read my “Jesus Always” book along with my Bible. It never fails to lift my spirits and to help me to get a better perspective on life. This book is written in first-person. It’s as if Jesus is sitting in front of me and speaking to me personally. I must have read through this book at least 20 times and I still continue to read it every day. If you’re going through tough times in your life and need encouragement, then I highly recommend this book.

Vijaya Bodach, Reader

“Life of the Beloved” Henri Nouwen wrote “Life of the Beloved” for a friend who asked him to write something spiritual for “us young, ambitious, secular men and women wondering what life is all about.” Nouwen writes simply and beautifully: “‘You are the Beloved’ and all I hope is that you can hear these words as spoken to you with all the tenderness and force that love can hold. My only desire is to make these words reverberate in every corner of your being — ‘You are the Beloved.’” The rest of the book is about how we become the Beloved through the process of being Taken, Blessed, Broken, and Given, in imitation of Christ. In a world that tells us lies, that we have to prove our worth, Nouwen tells us to claim the truth of our being, that each of us is the Beloved of God. Yes, YOU! Frank Conway, Nature Columnist “The Worst Hard Time” The best book I have read lately was Timothy Eagan’s “The Worst Hard Time.” As the late Walter Cronkite wrote, this story of the Great American Dust Bowl is “can’t-put-it-down history.” During the prolonged Midwestern drought of the early 20th century, children died of “dust pneumonia.” Cattle suffocated and farmers tied ropes between their homes and their outhouses for the days when one simply couldn’t see. Untold tons of high plains dirt took flight, and New York, Washington, D.C. and ships off the East Coast were blanketed by dust. Vinita, Oklahoma, had average high temperatures of 92 degrees in July and August, and went 35 straight days above 100 degrees. On day 36 it reached 117. Mr. Cronkite was right. I couldn’t put this book down, either. Rebecca Bechhold, Book Reviewer “The Fisherman and the Dragon” “The Fisherman and the Dragon” by Kirk Johnson is a true story about serious community violence along the Texas fishing coast in the late ’70s to early ’80s. Vietnamese refugees were blamed for the drop in the shrimp hauls leading to murder and arson. The Ku Klux Klan issues a threat to the Vietnamese community, but they stay. Ultimately the real culprit in the loss of fishing produce is discovered. A deeply moving account of horrific crimes that took decades to solve and how racism forever tainted a populace.

