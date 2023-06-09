What have you read lately?
Wed, 09/06/2023 - 10:49am
Readers share lessons learned from inspiring books

Compiled by Emma Slaven, emma@thedanielislandnews.com
Finding a good book can be a daunting task. Many books are good, some are even great. But sometimes we can’t help but wonder, “What should I read that is good or great for me?” We reached out to local friends, neighbors and fellow book enthusiasts, curious to know what books have inspired them lately. Get ready for a trip to the local library or bookstore; these local favorites will inspire.
OUR MISSING HEARTS By Celeste Ng
Submitted by Marilyn Geiger: As a retired librarian and lawyer, this one really resonated with me. The importance of libraries, the power of words, and most of all, the right to free speech and the danger of censoring ideas. As Stephen King said in his review, “Governments are right to fear words. They can change hearts and topple tyrannies.” A cautionary tale for our times.
THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO By Taylor Jenkins Reid
Submitted by the Southside Book Club: The book is very well-written and takes the reader on a journey through Evelyn’s life. Our book club debate questioned if Evelyn was a moral person, and what did or did not make her moral. If you liked “Daisy Jones and the Six,” you will love this book.
HAINT BLUE: A TIPSY COLLINS NOVEL By Stephanie Alexander
Submitted by Lindsay Porcelli : I am currently reading this novel by Stephanie Alexander, who lives here on Daniel Island. This is the second book of the “Tipsy” trilogy. Tipsy is a recently divorced mother of three young kids navigating her life as a single mom in Mount Pleasant. However, she has a huge secret and she can talk to ghosts! While she is trying to figure out her own life post-split, she is also helping the ghosts of Charleston find out who committed their murder. It is an enthralling series with many twists and turns. A definite page turner that should not be missed!
A FLICKER IN THE DARK By Stacy Willingham
Submitted by Suanne Trimmer: This was a New York Times best seller and truly a page turner. The plot twists in this thriller will keep you reading and teach you not to believe your first impressions. It is well-written and it is in the works to be a limited series on HBO Max. The author is also from Charleston.
DROWNING: THE RESCUE OF FLIGHT 1421 By T.J. Newman
Submitted by Michelle Lindsey: It is a high octane, heartfelt action/adventure/drama set in Hawaii and focused on the high stakes rescue of passengers trapped on an airliner that crashed into the ocean. The woman leading the rescue effort is the wife and mother of two of the passengers on board. The book is emotionally evocative and my main takeaway is that it highlights the unbreakable bond of family and strangers who become family through shared experience, as well as the luminous hope, faith, courage and unbreakable spirit at the heart of humanity. An unforgettable book.
YOU ARE AN AMAZING GIRL By Nadia Ross
Submitted by Adele Gately: One of the stories in this book explains that it’s okay to be nervous sometimes. You need to feel the fear and do it anyway. Once you push yourself out of your comfort zone, you’ll be so proud of yourself and move to the next level.
YOU By Caroline Kepnes
Submitted by Emma Slaven: “You” isn’t just a book series; it’s a psychological exploration that plunges you into the depths of obsession and blurs the lines between love and manipulation. It’s the kind of series that makes you side with the psychopath because he’ll fool you too. Kepnes is a master of prose and a literary genius; I’ve never read anyone who writes like her. At times I would read a sentence and have to stop, mindblown, before I could continue. Joe Goldberg is unique in that his story could go on forever; Kepnes could make him riding a bike sound like the most thrilling thing in the world (which she did in book four). I’m inspired by her devotion to becoming a psychopath during the writing process, optioning out every point of view before twisting the plot into oblivion. This isn’t a book recommendation, this is a must-read. And yes, the books are better than the TV show.
THE SELECTION SERIES By Kiera Cass
Submitted by Leighton Staebell: The series includes three books set in a dystopian world where 35 eligible women from around the country must compete to win the hand of Prince Maxon. The main character, America, joins the competition not to find love, but to help her family. She unexpectedly finds that the prince isn’t who she thought he would be. This book conveys the struggles of femininity and explains that even the wealthiest person’s life isn’t a fairytale. I enjoyed this book because it exemplifies the struggles of poverty and how an impoverished woman can find her way to fame.
THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE By James McBride
Submitted by Suzanne Detar: McBride’s tale features vivid and diverse characters struggling to stay alive and thrive in 1930s Pottstown, Pennsylvania, which also happens to be my hometown. The novel is a crime mystery, wrapped around several love stories, coupled with historical drama, and punctuated by great storytelling. McBride’s characters confront the racial, immigrant, mental health and religious hypocrisy of the day, displaying resiliency, faith, and caring. The takeaway for me: even under the darkest of circumstances, good people showing kindness and courage propel us forward and sustain us day by day. This book left me wanting to be a better neighbor, to be a better human being.
SOUL SHIFT: THE WEARY HUMAN’S GUIDE TO GETTING UNSTUCK AND RECLAIMING YOUR PATH TO JOY By Rachel Macy Stafford
Submitted by Sara Powell: The big picture of my life is amazing, and, for that, I am so grateful. However, every season comes with some rain, pain and moments where we ask, “Why?” While recognizing my many blessings, I recently found myself distracted and carrying an unshakable sadness. I have followed the short form writings of Rachel Macy Stafford for years – she speaks in a way that recognizes the trials we face, gives grace and inspires us to be better humans. I picked up this book as a roadmap to helping reclaim simple joys hiding in the chaos of my own beautiful life. It’s the real, uplifting conversation you didn’t know you needed to have with yourself. 10/10 recommendation.
LET MY PEOPLE GO SURFING By Yvon Chouinard
Submitted by Stefanie Swackhamer : Chouinard is the founder of Patagonia and is a powerful environmentalist. There are so many amazing takeaways from this book but one for business owners would be to hire good people and let them do their jobs. Give them the opportunity to make decisions about their own lives while knowing they still need to deliver at work. Be there to support them and understand that although work is important, there is a big beautiful world outside of it as well.
THE GIVER OF STARS By Jojo Moyes
Submitted by Amanda Young: It is more than a historical fiction. It is a book about friendship and a group of people working together for a good cause. It takes place in a small town and reminds me a lot of our community and friendships. If you liked “Lessons in Chemistry,” you will love this book.
A ROOSEVELT SMILE By Alexandra Kulick
Submitted by Walter Ruzek: This is a well-written novel by the great-granddaughter of a maid in the early 1900s Roosevelt household. The story style reminded me of “Downton Abbey,” without so many subplots. It centers on a mystery of the FDR household but begins with the main character’s emigration to the U.S. The story moves quickly amidst an interesting background, real people and detail of the era. It won the 2023 Page Turner Debut Award.
A FEVER IN THE HEARTLAND: THE KU KLUX KLAN’S PLOT TO TAKE OVER AMERICA, AND THE WOMAN WHO STOPPED THEM By Timothy Egan
Submitted by Tom Werner: Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. The lesson I learned in Mr. Collin’s 10th grade Russian history class is embodied by Timothy Egan’s story of D.C. Stephenson, an itinerant salesman turned Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan in 1920’s Indiana. Stephenson’s many blatant misdeeds, including stealing Klan funds, drunkenness and the serial abuse of women were largely ignored by the Klan faithful. Stephenson’s denials of rumors and newspaper reports of his all-too-real offenses only increased his popularity among the Klan masses and the politicians who relied on their, and his, support. At the height of his, and the Klan’s powers, Stephenson lured a young office worker, Madge Oberholtzer, to his home, then kidnapped and brutally assaulted her. Confident that the Klan’s hold over the law enforcement, and judges would protect him, Stephenson denied Oberholtzer medical treatment for several days then dumped her at her parent’s home. Oberholtzer’s deathbed testimony finally broke through Stephenson’s well-crafted façade, led to his conviction, marked the beginning of the end of Klan fever in 1920’s America and proved that, sometimes, the innocent and powerless can bring down the mighty and corrupt.
THE WORLD OF THE SALT MARSH: APPRECIATING AND PROTECTING THE TIDAL MARSHES OF THE SOUTHEASTERN ATLANTIC COAST By Charles Seabrook
Submitted by Rob Preiditsch: When we first moved here and after we got the kids off to school, my wife Merry – with a twinkle in her eye – would ask “marsh therapy?” She was referring to the mind-space cleaning experience of having our morning coffee gazing at the marsh behind Pierce Park pool. So I was excited to pick up Charles Seabrook’s book. Having grown up on John’s Island, Seabrook fills in the gaps all of us should know and respect about the marshes of the Lowcountry. More than just Marsh 101, Seabrook educates us on the history of the coast and some of the damage done, the importance of human culture along the marsh and the need to ensure our coastal environment is protected for generations to come.
A LAND REMEMBERED By Patrick D. Smith
Submitted by Noell Smith: This novel follows three generations of MacIveys, a Florida family who battle the hardships of the frontier to rise from a dirt-poor, cattle farming life to the wealth and standing of real estate tycoons. The story opens in 1858 and follows the family through 1968 as they struggle with doing what is right on the land and for the wildlife living on it. Acquiring land over the decades almost by accident brings temptations of the wealth that can come from developing it. This is a fantastic book full of great characters, and the lessons and challenges of always trying to do the right thing. If you like a great novel based on historic events or hunting, fishing and the outdoors, this is the one for you to read next.
SMOKE & SPICE By Cheryl Alters Jamison and Bill Jamison
Submitted by John Pancoast: In the 1990s, back in Ohio when I decided to go “beyond searing and sizzling into really smoking,” this book started my research. It led to purchasing a pitt’s and spitt’s 300-pound, ¼-inch steel firebox barbecue pit. The authors helped start a novice on the low and slow smoking technique with wood and charcoal. Reading about it was just the starting point. Doing it is the teacher. Smoked prime rib and short ribs are my family’s favorite Christmas dinner. It is a lot easier to smoke in South Carolina than snowy Ohio. Of course, I have learned that barbecue is pork, not beef, since our move.
START WITH WHY: HOW GREAT LEADERS INSPIRE EVERYONE TO TAKE ACTION By Simon Sinek
Submitted by Kelsey Quinn: This book challenges the reader to understand their why, belief, or cause for business or other organizational leadership. This mindset changes the way we live out our daily choices and actions towards a greater cause and our own purpose within the world. He argues that people aren’t buying “what” you sell but “why” you sell it. This concept can also apply to life on a greater scale than business and leadership. Clearly defining your “why” can ignite a purpose driven life and flourishing that starts with the individual.