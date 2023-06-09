What have you read lately?

A ROOSEVELT SMILE By Alexandra Kulick

Submitted by Walter Ruzek: This is a well-written novel by the great-granddaughter of a maid in the early 1900s Roosevelt household. The story style reminded me of “Downton Abbey,” without so many subplots. It centers on a mystery of the FDR household but begins with the main character’s emigration to the U.S. The story moves quickly amidst an interesting background, real people and detail of the era. It won the 2023 Page Turner Debut Award.

A FEVER IN THE HEARTLAND: THE KU KLUX KLAN’S PLOT TO TAKE OVER AMERICA, AND THE WOMAN WHO STOPPED THEM By Timothy Egan

Submitted by Tom Werner: Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. The lesson I learned in Mr. Collin’s 10th grade Russian history class is embodied by Timothy Egan’s story of D.C. Stephenson, an itinerant salesman turned Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan in 1920’s Indiana. Stephenson’s many blatant misdeeds, including stealing Klan funds, drunkenness and the serial abuse of women were largely ignored by the Klan faithful. Stephenson’s denials of rumors and newspaper reports of his all-too-real offenses only increased his popularity among the Klan masses and the politicians who relied on their, and his, support. At the height of his, and the Klan’s powers, Stephenson lured a young office worker, Madge Oberholtzer, to his home, then kidnapped and brutally assaulted her. Confident that the Klan’s hold over the law enforcement, and judges would protect him, Stephenson denied Oberholtzer medical treatment for several days then dumped her at her parent’s home. Oberholtzer’s deathbed testimony finally broke through Stephenson’s well-crafted façade, led to his conviction, marked the beginning of the end of Klan fever in 1920’s America and proved that, sometimes, the innocent and powerless can bring down the mighty and corrupt.