'What show do you binge watch in your downtime?'

At Monday’s Volvo Car Open All-Access Media Hour seven players were asked: “What do you binge watch in your free time?” How well do you know the VCO players …Can you match the players with their answers?

TENNIS PLAYERS

1. Sloane Stephens

2. Kiki Bertens

3. Madison Keys

4. Anastasija Sevastova

5. Julia Goerges

6. Danielle Collins

7. Aryna Sabalenka

TENNIS PLAYERS' ANSWERS

A. Killing Eve

B. Not a TV series person...prefer documentaries like Free Solo.

C. Nothing left to binge...seen almost everything on Netflix!

D. Not watching TV...reading the Seven Sisters book series

E. Game of Thrones

F. Russian comedies

G. Not binging on TV...prefer reading thrillers and action books.

CORRECT ANSWERS

1. E

2. D

3. A

4. C

5. G

6. B

7. F