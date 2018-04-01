What's happening at the DI Library in January?

The following activities will take place during the month of January at the Berkeley County Library on Daniel Island, located at 2301 Daniel Island Drive. For additional information, call (843) 471-2952 or visit http://berkeleylibrarysc.org/locations-and-hours/daniel-island-library/.

MASTER GARDENER Q&A DESK

Monday, Jan. 8, 4 to 6 p.m. Trained and Certified Clemson Extension Tri-County Master Gardener volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about lawns, trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, vegetables, and all aspects of gardening in the Lowcountry. They will also accept soil samples (the cost is $6.00 per sample) and provide handouts and reference materials as needed.

CHILDREN’S STORY TIME

Mondays at 10:30 and 11 a.m.

TAI CHI

Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m. An ancient form of exercise for all ages using slow, smooth body movements. Tai Chi is particularly effective in healing, strengthening the cardiovascular and immune systems, and disease prevention. It can boost energy, balance, sharpen reflexes and one’s overall sense of well-being.

DI NEEDLEWORKERS

Second and fourth Tuesdays (Jan. 9 and 23) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. From experts to beginners, join in the fun on alternate Tuesday mornings. Bring your quilt, applique, embroidery, or any portable needle project and stay for a while to sew, make new friends and chat.

RECORDER CLASS

Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. For beginning or “rusty” adults and teens who want to learn to play in a group setting. Prior recorder or other musical experience not required. Reading music is also not a prerequisite. You should be able to play several pieces within a few weeks.

WRITERS’ GROUP

Every first Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Jan. 3). Join local author Crystal Klimavicz to connect and share with other local authors and aspiring writers. All are welcome.

DI BOOK CLUB

Every third Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Be part of a lively discussion about some popular and chat worthy books. Was it a thumbs up or thumbs down? Come share your thoughts.

Jan. 16 – “Bear Town” by Frederik Backman.

PHILOSOPHY CLASS

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join Prof. Hillyer Rudisill for a free college-level course. Participants can attend at any time since each session stands on its own.

DI COOKBOOK CLUB

Thursday, Jan. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. Come share and discuss your favorite recipes and food ideas. Do you have a special recipe that your family loves? How about a cookbook that you would recommend? Each month we will discuss and enjoy a different type of cuisine or theme.

LECTURES ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

Thursdays, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Prepare to discuss the world as Dr. Lester Pittman begins his next series of lectures on foreign policy. This season, Dr. Pittman will be screening eight half-hour DVDs on topics in international relations produced by the Foreign Policy Association including: “The Waning of Pax Americana?”, “China and America: the New Geopolitical Equation”, “U.S. Global Engagement and the Military” and more.

FORT SUMTER AND THE CIVIL WAR

Thursday, Jan. 18, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. A three-part stand-alone presentation of historical interpretation, fascinating stories, and conversation led by Rich Dorval, retired educator, NPS Historical Interpretation Volunteer, and Civil War history enthusiast.

HENNA PAINTING AND INDIAN CULTURE

Join Mary Sushma Gopu for a live demonstration of her beautiful henna artwork. Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sushma is an accomplished artist not only in the Indian tradition of body art but with traditional media as well. She will also be modeling her native dress and will regale participants with stories of her Indian culture. This promises to be a fun event for the whole family.