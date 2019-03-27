What's new at the VCO?
Wed, 03/27/2019 - 9:03am admin
- A revamped Family Weekend for the qualifying rounds, March 30-31, to include state fair-style festivities with a Ferris wheel, glass house, merry-go-round and more!
- Golden: A State of Being – April 6. An empowering and energizing yoga experience led by Charleston’s Sarah Frick and Ashley Cebulka. Attendees will have the opportunity to kick off the tournament’s finals weekend with mental and physical work to put them in touch with their golden core, plus mix and mingle with world No. 1 doubles player Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Champagne toast and light food also included. $98 per person (includes general admission to VCO semi-finals).
- Gospel Brunch – April 7. This event will include performances by a world-renowned gospel choir and a menu featuring some of Charleston’s favorite dishes, as well as a deluxe Bloody Mary and mimosa bar. Tickets are $115 and include a general admission ticket to the Volvo Car Open’s finals.
- Rooftop restaurant on-site featuring food from Coastal Crust and Vintage Café.
- In-seat food and beverage delivery via the Volvo Car Open APP.
- Enjoy the debut of the exclusive new VCO brew “No Fault Beer” – a craft beer created by Dockery’s!
- MUSC “Serve for the Kids” Challenge – The VCO will donate $100 to the Campaign for MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital for every ace served throughout the tournament. Fans can help the cause by heading to the Dunlop court and trying their hand at their own ace! With a $5 donation, fans will receive three chances to serve and knock over a can of tennis balls. Each time a fan is successful, $10 will be added to the daily donation.
- For more information on all of the above activities and more visit www.volvocaropen.com.