What's in store for Daniel Island's commercial landscape?

New commercial buildings continue to pop up on Daniel Island – some are nearing completion and others are just getting started. According to commercial broker Pete Harper of Lee & Associates, the island’s 1.4 million square feet of office space is currently about 81 percent occupied, leaving 265,000 square feet up for grabs. On the retail side, the market is tighter – with occupancy at approximately 91 percent. Check out the maps on these pages for an up to date listing of what’s here and what’s to come.

A. Wellmore

• Upscale assisted living facility providing full continuum of care.

• 205,000 SF campus, including residential accommodations and a 28,000 SF clubhouse and wellness center.

• 90 assisted living apartments, 48 memory care units, and 48 skilled nursing units.

• Grand Opening 2018

B. Daniel Pointe

• Luxurious, independent living facility

• 180,000 SF campus, including 128 residential apartments

• Features include full service dining, maintenance and light housekeeping.

• Completed 2017

C. Wharf 7 Apartments

• 312 units (one, two and three bedroom)

• 9,000 SF clubhouse

• Features include cinema/screening room, outdoor amphitheater, saltwater pool and dog park.

• Completed 2016

D. Planned Fairbanks Drive subdivision (behind

Governors Park)

• 90 lots/17 acres

• Developer: Daniel Island Riverside Developers

• Single-family and detached homes and townhomes

• Received preliminary approval from Charleston Planning Commission on Dec. 21, 2017.

E. Publix expansion

• Current store expected to nearly double in size with anticipated expansion. Plans were brought before the Charleston Design Review Board in October 2017 but deferred to restudy certain aspects of the project, including the façade and functionality of design. A Publix spokesperson had no further updates to report for this issue of the paper.

• Construction was expected to begin in 2018, with the store remaining open during the process. But it is unknown at present time if that timeline is still on track.

F. Refuel Gas Station/Convenience Store

G. Starbucks/Bin 526

• 10,000 SF building includes both Starbucks and Bin 526 (spirits store, wine bar, educational space, and retail shop).

• Opened December 2017.

H. Central Island Square Apartments

• Developed by Faison Properties of Charlotte

• 317 luxury residential units

• Features include state of the art fitness center, resort-style pool, hammock garden, dog park and pet spa.

• First tenants began moving in in January 2018.

I. Central Island Square Retail

• The commercial component of the Central Island Square Apartments community fronts Island Park Drive and includes about 30,000 SF of retail and restaurant space.

• Currently, six of the eight spaces available spaces have been leased. Among those signing on as tenants are The Butcher Shoppe, Pleasant Life Chiropractic, Tacos and Tequila Cantina (an upscale Mexican restaurant), and Beech Poke (a Poke bowl restaurant from downtown Charleston). Another restaurant is close to finalizing plans to lease and yet another tenant did not wish to disclose their identity at the present time.

J. Blackbaud

• Blackbaud is building its new corporate headquarters on this site in several phases.

• 360,000 SF eco-friendly campus (future expansion site located across the street).

• First phase to be completed in 2018. A ribbon-cutting is planned for June.

K. Central Island Plaza

• Opened in 2015.

• 75,000 SF “Class A” office space.

• Currently houses multiple tenants.

L. Daniel Island Square/Dockery’s

• 44,000 SF of space (33,000 SF “Class A” office and 11,000 SF for Dockery’s restaurant).

• Opened in late 2017.

M. Daniel Island Performing Arts Center

• 444-seat proscenium theatre and 99-seat “Black Box” theatre

• Likely to be South Carolina’s first LORT designated theatre (League of Resident Theatres).

• Anticipated groundbreaking 2019 or 2020.

N. New commercial buildings – Publix Shopping Center

• Developed by Lat Purser & Associates

• Plans are moving through the City of Charleston approval process for two new buildings that will sit on the grassy pad on the side of the Publix Shopping Center along Island Park Drive.

• One building will be +/- 4,500 SF and the second building will be +/- 20,000 SF with ground floor retail and second floor office space.

• Construction timeline not yet certain.

• Number of tenants will be dependent on users interested in space.

O. “The Harbor” Apartments – buildings 1 and 2

• Developed by Daniel Island Apartments LLC/Fred Santos.

• Reportedly will feature 124 units (one, two and three bedrooms).

• Construction was expected to begin this month, according to an article in the Post & Courier, with completion anticipated in April 2019. The developer did not respond to multiple emails and messages from The Daniel Island News asking for confirmation on plans.

• Building sites are 210, 251 and 255 River Landing Drive.

P. “The Harbor” apartments – building 3 (see “O.” for details)

Q. Benefitfocus campus (and former T-Mobile building)

• Large campus includes multiple buildings associated with Benefitfocus, including its corporate headquarters and Design + Engineering buildings.

• Building formerly occupied by T-Mobile at 115 Fairchild Street is approx. 88,978 SF. Space is currently vacant and for lease.

R. Future Home2 Suites Hotel site

S. Daniel’s Corner (145 River Landing Drive)

• 18,000 SF of “Class A” multi-use space

• Developed by S.L. Shaw & Associates

• Occupants begin moving in May 1. Tenants who have signed leases include Critical Mix, Wagenmaker & Oberly LLC, Colonial Life, S.L. Shaw & Associates, Dr. Rebeca Zechmann, DDS; and Hinchey, Murray & Pagliarini LLC.

T. 125 River Landing Drive

• 12,000 SF space, Class A office + retail.

• Opened in 2015. Fully leased.

• Developed by S.L. Shaw & Associates

U. 297 Seven Farms Drive (next to Orlando’s Pizza)

• Land recently cleared to prepare for construction

• 27,000+ SF, office + retail

• Will have 8-12 tenants total

• Construction completion expected in 2019.

V. St. Clare of Assisi Church site

• New church will seat at least 850 people.

• Will feature a Gothic Renewal design, much like many of the monumental and historic churches in downtown Charleston. The traditional layout features a long nave leading to the sanctuary where the altar and ambo (pulpit) will be located.

• Groundbreaking expected in 2019, followed by 18-24 months of construction.

W. Simmons Park Apartments retail

• Apartment community features several retail locations on first level, including Posh Nail Salon, Daniel Island Barber Shop and SC Federal Credit Union – all of which opened in 2017.

X. “The Overture”

• Planned senior (55+) apartments community on the new Farr St. extension.

• Developed by Greystar.

• To feature independent living experience and resort-lifestyle inspired amenities, such as a club room, billiards room, movie theatre, fitness center, yoga studio, hair/nail salon and heated swimming pool.

• Estimated completion - fall 2019.

Y. Proposed “River Landing Village”

• To be developed by East-West Partners near Wando River waterfront area.

• Townhomes and retail components included in plans

• Proposed street locations and lot lines were unanimously approved by the Charleston Planning Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

• Construction to begin in late 2018 or early 2019, with an estimated 16-24 month timeline for completion of the various phases of the project.

Z. Planned Daniel Island Recreation Center

• Currently moving through design process.

• Groundbreaking is expected in late 2018.

• Construction is expected to take 12 to 18 months.