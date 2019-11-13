Where there's a WILL there's a way

Will Hamlin knows how to march toward a challenge. His success story unfolds through a perfect combination of love, faith, friendship, perseverance and innate talent … and there are, undoubtedly, many more inspiring chapters to come.

At the end of 2017, Will was 13 years old, visually impaired, and living in China with a foster family. He attended a school for the blind. With his 14th birthday approaching, Will was days from aging out of the foster care system.

In January 2018, the Hamlin family of Cainhoy felt called to adopt Will. He came to the United States leaving all that he had ever known, to join a family he had never met — without being able to see his surroundings or understand the language.

The Hamlins have a bustling household with eight children, four biological and four adopted from China. Will’s medical history was not available to the Hamlins, and the language barrier added to the challenge of obtaining information. He knew very little Braille and did not speak any English.

Annie Hamlin, Will’s mother, said, “As far as we know, he can see some larger shadows or shapes in the distance. He cannot see anything, including shadows or shapes that are closer to him. He learns his areas very quickly and is able to be very independent as long as nothing changes.”

The family was told that Will liked music and would sometimes play a keyboard for visitors.

As soon as Will started attending Philip Simmons Middle School, Mrs. Hamlin requested that he meet with the band teacher, Derek Classey. Initially, the pair agreed that percussion would be a good fit.

“One day Will expressed that he really wanted to play trumpet,” explained Classey. “So I handed him my trumpet and told him to take it home and to take good care of it. He was grinning from ear to ear! Mom sent me a video outside his bedroom door that same night of him practicing what he could remember us playing in class. I was blown away! In one night he was hitting higher notes and playing lines in the music that nobody in class could play yet! It was remarkable!”

Consistently, Will learns all of the band’s pieces by ear, often playing the music back perfectly the first time.

Classey continued, “Will has really learned English quickly. In the beginning we communicated using Google Translate but now we talk an awful lot through music. I’ll call his name, he will look up in acknowledgement and I’ll play a line of music and he will answer by playing it right back to me. Then all the kids look around at each other totally dumbfounded, they think it’s the coolest thing!”

Will also works with a district-assigned mobility coach and Braille instructor to assist with classes. Classey said that the bands at both the middle and high school have completely embraced Will and there is always someone willing to help without being prompted.

After playing the trumpet for one month, Will auditioned and was accepted into the Berkeley Honor Band. This year, under Mr. Classey’s direction, Will is part of the top performance ensemble at Philip Simmons Middle School. He is also part of the jazz band and will be in the festival band and brass quintet in the spring. He also plans to audition for the competitive All Region band this year.

From his days in China, Will had always loved marching music and expressed an interest in the Philip Simmons High School marching band. The band, just two years young, is led by seasoned director Leslie Phillips and recently received a prestigious fifth place award in the statewide competition held on Oct. 26 in Chapin, SC.

Will did not want to accept a standing position with the front ensemble. He adamantly wanted to march. His persistence caught the attention of a fellow band member, Elizabeth Braswell. A plan was formed and a friendship began to blossom. Each day, Elizabeth takes Will from his mom when he gets to practice and helps him get to and from the fields and acts as his guide for the day during his performances.

When marching, Elizabeth and another nearby band member wear a jingle-bell bracelet so when they shake their wrists, the bells jingle and Will can hear where the other students are in relation to him. Elizabeth also runs each movement with Will over and over again so he can get a better feel for it and move easier on the field. She will call out to him when she’s not playing her instrument to let Will know if he needs to change positions or if he needs to continue as he is. Will stated that the biggest challenge is initially learning the marching patterns, but he overcomes this by just practicing.

Mrs. Hamlin concurred, “Elizabeth helps him in so many ways, on the field and off. This young girl has gone above and beyond to help Will as he marches and to help him to feel a part of something. I think that is what has been the biggest blessing to Will. This band has really provided a place that Will feels like he belongs and can do something that he loves.”

Carol Braswell, Elizabeth’s mother and treasurer of the Band Booster Club at PSHS, said, “When I see Will on the field playing and marching it brings tears to my eyes, such a brave boy. And at the end of the performance, he is so excited and happy. I don’t think he understands how inspiring he is.”

Elizabeth said, “Will is an incredible person. He is always happy and I’m constantly laughing at some joke he has made or something he has done. He is always so positive.”

Beyond the band, Will enjoys caring for his family’s pets, participating in math class, and practicing karate.