For Joan Bryan, it started with a simple question.

“Who am I?”

The answers have been steadily coming for almost five decades. That’s about when Bryan began to explore her family’s origins. Today, the 80-year-old New York City native lives in West Ashley with her husband, Ernest. She has amassed an impressive collection of documents, photos and other mementos documenting her lineage, including important connections to the Cainhoy peninsula.

In the early stages of her research, Bryan had little to go by. She knew both her parents, Alonzo Martin and Hermece Jackson, met in New York, but were originally from South Carolina. Bryan’s mother and her family eventually settled in the Columbia and Newberry area. She remembers a story her grandfather told about a family tragedy that would change all of their lives. When Hermece was just 6 years old, her brother was killed.

“He was killed by a trolley driver up in Columbia,” said Bryan. “He had an apple in his pocket and the driver shot him, saying that he thought it was a gun ... My grandfather packed up his family and took them to New York. His mantra to my mother was ‘you’re from

South Carolina and will stay away from South Carolina.’ When he left, he never came back to the state.”

That single decision cut Bryan off from many of her relatives, she said.

“I lost my whole family here because there was very little communication.”

But on her father’s side, there were some nuggets of information. He had a thick Gullah accent, noted Bryan, which made understanding him difficult at times. But one day, years after his death, she was driving to a community meeting in Mount Pleasant and had a revelation.

“I passed a high school that said ‘Wando High School’ and I said ‘Aaaahh…that’s what Daddy was saying!’ With his accent, we heard ‘one-doh’ — and that’s what gave me my first lead to my father’s connections. The first time I ever saw ‘Wando’ I said, that’s what he meant. And I started from there.”

She remembered her father talking about spending time on the water — fishing, boating and traveling to and from Wando on the Cainhoy peninsula and downtown Charleston.

“He would row over, go to school for a couple of days and then go back and work on the farm,” she recalled.

According to Bryan, Alonzo Martin was born on the Cainhoy peninsula, possibly on what was then known as Daniel’s Island, in 1906.

“I couldn’t understand as I started doing research how his mother came up with the name Alonzo,” continued Bryan. “I haven’t found that answer out yet…There was no one to explain to me how that came about.”

She does know that her father left his family on the Cainhoy peninsula in 1923, at age 17, and headed north to New York. Bryan doesn’t know what prompted him to leave, especially during a time of great economic hardship in America.

“He probably had just coins in his pocket,” she said. “...I’m trying to find out how he got from South Carolina to New York. He never talked about it. Now I realize maybe it was the pain of talking about it. I didn’t know to ask.”

Some 30 years later, Martin brought Bryan to visit the place he grew up. She remembers learning he used to “break horses” as a farm hand while a young boy.

“We drove down and he took me to Daniel’s Island,” recalled Bryan, who was just 13 at the time of the trip. “And there was an old White man there ... He pulled into this place and this man came out and he looked at my father and said, ‘Alonzo! You came back!’

And he embraced my father as if he was his child. He was so thrilled to see him.”

Bryan remembers the man they visited lived in a beautiful house close to the water. She doesn’t know the gentleman’s name, but he told her about Martin’s expert horse-breaking skills.

“He said ‘your father, any horse I had he could break,’” added Bryan.

Since then, Bryan has also visited several cemeteries in the area and has learned much about her other family ties. She has deep connections to the old St. Thomas and St. Denis parish communities, and is related to a number of local families, including the

Singletons, the Simmons, the Porchers, the Gadsdens, and the Lesesnes.

With names and birthdates, she has been able to continue piecing her history together. The process accelerated with the establishment of websites such as Ancestry.com, which has been a game-changer for Bryan. She has been able to trace her lineage all the way back to a 12-year-old girl who was taken from her home in Africa in the early 1800s and put on a slave ship to South Carolina.

“You work from the present back,” she said. “That’s what I started doing. I used whatever information I had.”

Bryan found out her great, great grandfather was Kit Singleton, who also hailed from the Cainhoy peninsula. She believes he was related to a slave owner and served as a boat operator.

“He would go from Charleston to Colleton County, down to Hilton Head, moving people around. If you needed a seamstress, etcetera…He would also move products around, anything they needed. He was related to his owner and had a lot more freedom, and was trusted.”

But getting details about her lineage hasn’t always been easy, she admitted, especially for African Americans. Bryan compares the process to the African Baobab tree, which has roots that can actually exceed the tree’s height.

“The branches of the tree are very strong, but the roots run out like this,” noted Bryan, as she opened her arms wide on both sides. “And that’s, to me, how we are. That is the result of slavery. We started in Africa and our roots are like this. We’re everywhere.”

Bryan has also submitted her own DNA for testing and has learned her heritage is close to 70% African. She continues to receive “hits” on the Ancestry.com website from others who share her DNA. The search has been a bit like playing on a Ouija board, explained Bryan.

“It’s like putting your hand on that Ouija,” she continued. “It’s a little information and then you close your eyes and you just let it lead you around.”

Bryan encourages others to research their own origins by talking with older family members, and to keep obituaries, funeral programs, wedding announcements, and other pertinent family documents.

“In the future, someone might need it!” she said.

Bryan and her husband have been married for 62 years, so they’ve had plenty of time to reflect on what matters most in life. As she sat in her brightly colored office on a recent afternoon, surrounded by family photos, items celebrating her heritage, and binders bursting with all of the ancestral materials she has collected, it was clear this is not the end of her story.

“It gives me a great sense of being,” she said, a warm smile spreading on her face. “And also an opportunity to pass something on to my children.”

Surely, when future generations ask “Who am I?” – Bryan’s research will help light the way.

