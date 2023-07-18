Who let the dogs out? Leash rules apply at Charleston area beaches

For many dog owners, there’s no better way to enjoy the summer than by bringing their furry companions along for a beach day.

“Pepper loves to walk the IOP beach, especially during the hours when no leash is required,” said Bruce Markham, Daniel Island resident. “His favorite things are chasing birds, exploring the wildlife that washes up and digging a hole to lay in the cool sand.”

Fortunately for Markham and other pet owners, the Lowcountry is home to many dog-friendly beaches. But before you go, be sure to catch up on the pet policies for each local beach. During the busy summer months, the beaches generally have stricter rules for dogs, limiting or eliminating leash-free hours and/or requiring licenses.

Follow these guidelines before heading to your favorite Lowcountry beach.

Isle of Palms

Dogs are allowed off leash on the beach from April 1 to Sept. 14 between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., and then Sept. 15 to March 31 between 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. At any other time, dogs must be leashed whether they are on the sand

or splashing in the water. All dogs belonging to IOP residents must have a current City of Isle of Palms dog license (free of charge); visitors are not required to have a dog license.

Sullivan’s Island

Dogs can be off leash from May 1 to Sept. 30 between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. but are not allowed on the beach at all between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. All dogs on the island (including residents and visitors) are required to have a dog permit from Sullivan’s town hall. Permits are $35 per furry friend ($25 for residents) and require proof of rabies vaccine.

Folly Beach

Dogs are not allowed on the beach from May 1 to Sept. 30 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. They must be leashed at all other times. Dogs are not allowed on the pier.

Daniel Island Beach Areas

Per city of Charleston laws, dogs must be leashed whether they are on the shore, water or trails. Pets are not allowed at the Waterfront Park Splash Pad, as South Carolina DHEC regulations prohibit it.

These beachside pet policies ensure a safe experience for all beachgoers and minimize any potential conflicts that could arise. In addition to leash regulations, owners also are responsible for cleaning up after their pets to keep beaches clean for everyone.

Daniel Island beach-goer, Rona Bobey, expressed her gratitude for the hours she and her dog, Indi, share off the leash.

“We love to go to the beach all year and take advantage of the off-leash hours to walk, play ball and play with other friendly pups!” said Bobey.

Whether you and your pup are early risers or you prefer to leash up in the sun, make some memories this summer. There’s no such thing as too many dog pictures.