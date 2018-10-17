Who should be the next Daniel Island Grand Marshal?

The second annual Daniel Island Grand Marshal election is almost upon us, everyone. That means another opportunity is present to show your democratic spirit, but without all the heated Thanksgiving arguments that usually come along with an election cycle.

“We are excited to sponsor the Grand Marshal election again this year,” said Daniel Island News Publisher and Managing Editor Sue Detar. “Having a local citizen act in an honorary capacity at local events heightens the small town feel we all love about living here.”

The Grand Marshal position is a one-year term for a Daniel Island resident that best represents the island spirit. The perfect Grand Marshal, continued Detar, is one who is positive, active, inclusive, and outgoing.

“Some of the attributes of a Grand Marshal would be things such as being an enthusiastic and passionate supporter for living on Daniel Island and the small town friendliness that it offers,” added Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Manager of Community Services Barbara McLaughlin. “Someone who is positive, outgoing, enjoys participating in events and exemplifies that sense of community that is evident here on Daniel Island.”

The essential duties of the Grand Marshal are to attend Daniel Island celebrations and be a community figurehead and cheerleader.

“They’ll be at the community events, kicking off the events, raising excitement and interest in events,” Detar mentioned.

“In my opinion, the responsibilities could range from being present at or kicking off and MC’ing events in the community such as ribbon cuttings, parades, festivals, concerts, fundraisers, walk/runs as well as at other civic or business occasions,” McLaughlin added.

It’s a non-political position that’s about festivity and building a sense of community, and a $1,500 donation from the Daniel Island Community Fund and The Daniel Island News will go to the elected Marshal’s charity of choice.

“It’s a great way to raise community spirit and the monetary donation to charity is icing on the cake,” said Detar.

Longtime Daniel Island resident Rosie Stieby has served this year as the first Grand Marshal. Her inaugural role has been “a lot of fun,” she said.

“It certainly was an honor,” added Stieby, who plans to announce her designated charity beneficiaries at the upcoming Daniel Island Holiday Festival on Dec. 1.

Stieby’s favorite part of holding the position was riding in the Fourth of July parade.

“Barbara from the POA office rented a convertible, so it was a good time celebrating the island, see a lot of people on the island,” she stated.

The incumbent Marshal’s advice to her successor is straightforward.

“Just have fun with it.”

In the second year of the Grand Marshal position’s existence, Detar and others want to expand the role without changing the core responsibilities.

“This year, our editor Beth Bush and Barbara McLaughlin at the POA have worked out some kinks so the Grand Marshal will have an even more active role – but it still is just a minimal time commitment,” she said.

Black Tie Music Academy co-owner and visual artist Kris Manning will design a hat, scepter, and sash for the 2019 Grand Marshal.

“In keeping with the spirit of the position of the Grand Marshal, the accoutrement will be regal and whimsical,” commented Manning.

The position still won’t be a serious obligation for the elected member of the community, but will potentially be a person to rally around at island events.

So, if someone you know is Grand Marshal worthy (he or she will get a kickin’ hat and sash in the process), send your nominations to beth@thedaniel islandnews.com. And yes, you can nominate yourself! Remember to put DI Grand Marshal as the subject on the email. Please include the name of the nominee, the name of person nominating them, and a brief description of why the nominee deserves that scepter. Nominees are required to be over the age of 21 and live or work on the island (sorry, Mayor Tecklenburg). The deadline for nominations is November 9.