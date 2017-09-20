Who wants to be 'Grand Marshal' of Daniel Island?

Daniel Island’s first ever “Grand Marshal” will be elected this December - thanks to a group of residents’ combined efforts.

The original idea stemmed from conversations during several Daniel Island News editorial meetings, according to Suzanne Detar, the paper’s managing editor and publisher.

“The idea of having a ‘Mayor’ of Daniel Island came up numerous times over the years at our editorial meetings,” said Detar. “Steve Ferber mentioned it the first time many years ago. Several of us had heard people refer to this person or that person as the unofficial mayor of Daniel Island. Of course, we already have a Mayor as we are part of the City of Charleston, but every time one of those names was mentioned it was always someone who was an active resident and a real cheerleader for the community. So that was the genesis of the idea—to find a person who could be an active ringleader for the community. And then we batted the title around and finally came up with ‘Grand Marshal.’”

After the idea was in place, Vice President of Community Services for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association (POA) Jane Baker and her team, as well as Kris Manning, co-owner of Black Tie Music Academy (BTMA), were excited to join in as sponsors and “idea generators,” added Detar. BTMA will also be responsible for designing a logo for the campaign, as well as a hat, scepter and sash to be worn by the newly elected Grand Marshal.

Both Baker and Manning explained that the new position is very fitting for the island’s culture.

“The POA is happy to support the effort and we think it is a fun idea that is reminiscent of small town life,” said Baker.

“The honorary title of Daniel Island Grand Marshal is a cool way to recognize a community member who has made significant contributions to Daniel Island,” said Manning. “This person will take the lead hosting community festivities by doing things like making speeches, marching in parades and cutting ribbons at events. Daniel Island has that small town feel and as we grow we can preserve the island’s character and hospitality with neat ideas like the Grand Marshal. Black Tie Music Academy is proud to be a sponsor of the DI Grand Marshal as it recognizes leadership, volunteerism and fosters unity; values that are very important to us. Strangers aren’t strangers for long on DI and the Grand Marshal will help facilitate this culture.”

Qualifications to run for Grand Marshal are that the resident must be over the age of 21 and live or work on the island. To nominate someone, send an email to sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com by Oct. 15. Each email should have the subject line: DI Grand Marshal and the body of the email should include the nominee’s name with a brief description of why the candidate is being nominated. Each nomination should also include the name of the person submitting the nomination. Candidates can even nominate themselves.

“We wanted to keep the ‘election’ simple,” said Detar, who stressed the contest is not meant to be political. “But we also wanted to get the community involved. That is why we are having nominations and only minimal requirements to serve. The top five nominees will be invited to Park Day this year. It’s an opportunity for them to show off their Grand Marshal skills.”

“Over the years I’ve heard many people referred to as the ‘Mayor of Daniel Island,’” added Julie Dombrowski, communications director for The Daniel Island Company. “So I think this is a great opportunity to recognize someone who serves the community well in this unofficial role, perhaps without even realizing it. We all know someone who is well connected, is great with people and loves to give back to the community. Hopefully residents and the business community will identify these people and find some good candidates to campaign for the role.”

The top five nomination receivers who decide to run will be on the December ballot, which will be sent out via The Daniel Island News email list. It will also be promoted on social media sites hosted by the POA, BTMA and The Daniel Island News.

Once a Grand Marshal is elected, he or she will serve a one year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2018 and ending Dec. 31, 2018. As an added perk, the POA and The Daniel Island News will donate a combined $1500 to the charity of the Grand Marshal’s choice.

Responsibilities include serving as the Grand Marshal for the Brouhaha, Fourth of July Parade, Park Day, Concert in the Park, ribbon cuttings, the Holiday Festival and other island events.

With the addition of this new position, Detar and her team hope that the Daniel Island community will become even closer.

“The goal of the Grand Marshal project is to create an even greater sense of community than we already have here on Daniel Island,” she said. “Imagine the Grand Marshal with his or her scepter on a float leading the Fourth of July parade. It just brings a little bit of small town friendliness to our area of the city.”

