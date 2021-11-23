Why shopping local matters

There are lots of good reasons to shop local this holiday season. The most compelling, perhaps, is to put your money where your home is. Help grow your community by shopping local and give the hard-working small business owners in your town the opportunity to flourish after the pandemic.

Your money stays local

Shopping locally is another way to love your neighbor this holiday season. The American Independent Business Alliance says that each dollar you spend locally triples in value to the local economy. Locally owned businesses generally buy supplies from other locally owned businesses. Their staff eat out in the community and usually live where they work, pumping more money into the local economy.

Local business also invests in the community and, most importantly, nonprofit organizations. The National Technical Reports Library has produced data that shows local nonprofits receive 350% more money from its local small business neighbors than from out-of-town and larger corporate retailers. Among those nonprofits are community shelters, fundraisers and other community partners.

Environmentally friendly

When you shop locally made goods in local shops, you are shrinking your carbon footprint because your purchase doesn’t have to be transported very far for sale. Locally owned businesses may also be expending fewer resources than their larger, national or multinational competitors.

Businesses built on service

Because local businesses are staffed by your friends and neighbors, it’s likely that they may offer better customer service than larger counterparts. Also, small businesses generally have to work harder to get you in the door and benefit more from you referring others, meaning it pays for them to treat their customers right.

Small businesses offer goods and services tailored to their communities, rather than trying to shoehorn one area into a larger, national plan. This means the products they offer are more likely to work for you and your family. If you do have an issue with your purchase, local businesses may be more likely to make it right for you than national competitors, who have to rely on broad policies to fit a range of scenarios.