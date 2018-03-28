Will Daria deliver again?

The 2017 Volvo Car Open championship marked the first time since 2009 that two teenagers played against each other for a WTA title. Daria Kasatkina defeated Jelena Ostapenko in a battle of 19-year olds. The 66-minute match was so entertaining that the 7,491 fans who showed up at Billie Jean King Stadium, and the rest of the tennis community, remember it quite well.

Ostapenko was the aggressor in last year’s championship, but Kasatkina offset that by playing smart and keeping her foe on the move, winning points with precision shots to the corners. She also forced Ostapenko into numerous errors with an impressive barrage of forehands and slices.

True, the players weren’t exactly unheralded as they prepped for the VCO championship that sunny Sunday morning. But they definitely weren’t household names like they are today. The Russian Kasatkina was ranked No. 11 in the world heading into the Miami Open while the Latvian Ostapenko has soared even higher, checking in at No. 5 in the world.

Kasatkina, who is set to defend her crown on Daniel Island, picked up a check for $132,380 for her week’s work in South Carolina. It was the first WTA title for the clay-court specialist who subdues foes with an impressive forehand. She was a finalist in Moscow last year, and is off to an impressive start this year, reaching the championships in Dubai and Indian Wells.

She has also reached the quarterfinals in Sydney, Doha and Beijing in ‘18. She has impressive victories over Angelique Kerber, Jelena Ostapenko, Simona Halep and Roberta Vinci.

That success can be traced back to last April in Charleston.

“Winning my first title was one of the best moments of my life,” said Kasatkina, who owns a 9-1 record in two VCO appearances. “I felt the support from the crowd in Charleston and am excited that I’ll have the opportunity to play in front of them again in 2018.”

Kasatkina joined a small sorority that includes Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, Steffi Graf, Martina Hingis and Sabine Lisicki as teenage winners of the Volvo Car Open that began in Hilton Head as the Family Circle Cup in 1973.

More than 90,000 fans, who are expected to attend this year’s VCO, are no doubt excited the defending champ is in the field. So are tournament officials.

“Welcoming back a returning champion, especially one who won her first title here is always extra special,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open tournament manager. “Daria loves to play on our green clay courts and she was inspired by our fans support! Daria played fiercely and defeated several tough opponents this year, I know she would love to hoist our trophy again in 2018.”

Ostapenko will not play in Charleston next week. But her performance last year was just a sample of her clay-court skills. She became the first Latvian player to reach a Grand Slam championship, and she topped Simona Halep to complete the dream and win her first WTA title. She also captured the championship in Seoul last September.