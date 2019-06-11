Will good triumph over evil on the Bishop England stage?

Travel through the wardrobe with the four Pevensie children to a magical land where Aslan, the great lion, reigns. The White Witch constructs a well schemed takeover of Narnia, but will she succeed? Come enjoy this wondrous story of bravery, forgiveness, and love at the Bishop England High School Performing Arts Center.

The Bishop England Drama Club will perform C.S. Lewis’s beloved tale, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday November 8, 9, and 10. Showtime is 7 p.m., except Sunday, which is a 3 p.m. matinee. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $7 for students, $10 adults, and no charge for BE students with I.D. Tickets may also be purchased at behs.seatyourself.biz.

Assistant Makeup Director Emily Barros said, “This show has the most imaginative makeup and costumes of any Bishop England production, by far! Designing the makeup for the character, Fenris, required special dedication and research.”

In true BE fashion, the show has a powerful religious connection, especially for junior Ethan Cusack. “Being able to play the part of Aslan, who is an allegorical Christ figure, has helped me to grow deeper in my faith outside of school,” he said of his journey throughout this performance’s rigorous rehearsal process.

Along with Aslan, the Pevensie children, and the White Witch, all the characters of Narnia will be waiting to entertain audiences in this magnificent story!

Ashlan Stephenson, director of BE’s drama program, is in her fifth year at the school. Experienced as an actor and director in regional theater productions prior to taking the helm at BE, Stephenson heads into her ninth mainstage production at the school, where her efforts have elevated the program to the top of its league in the Charleston area.

The show is perfect for all ages, and the entire community is welcome!

Ainsley Western is a senior and a Bishop England Drama club member.

IF YOU GO

What: “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe”

Where: Bishop England High School Performing Arts Center

When: Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.;

and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

Tickets may also be purchased at behs.seatyourself.biz.