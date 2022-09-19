Will Rochester named new Berkeley County Emergency Management Director

Will Rochester is the new Director of Berkeley County Emergency Management. Rochester’s first official day was last Monday, September 12, 2022.

Rochester most recently served as an Emergency Management Specialist with Charleston County Emergency Management. He previously worked four years as the Operations Coordinator for Berkeley County Emergency Management. Rochester is originally from Pickens County, South Carolina and has been a Berkeley County resident for more than four years.

“We are excited to have Will back in Berkeley County to lead our Emergency Management Department.” said Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County Supervisor. “Aside from possessing the qualifications and expertise for the job, Will has a proven track record of working with all necessary parties to prepare for and respond to a crisis. In Will, we have a team builder with excellent communication skills and that is critical when faced with emergency-related events.”

Throughout his career, Rochester has been involved in multiple Emergency Operations Center activations and disaster response events across the state. He is a seasoned emergency management practitioner with experience in all phases of emergency management and boasts a public safety background in Emergency Medical Services, the Fire Service / Hazardous Materials, and 911 Communications.

Rochester is one of the few emergency managers in the State certified by the International Association of Emergency Managers, among other credentials in Emergency Management, Hazardous Materials, and the Fire Service.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to return to the Berkeley County Emergency Management Department. It is a pleasure to serve our citizens, visitors, and other stakeholders within Berkeley County preparing for all – hazards incidents and events, “ Rochester said, “I look forward to continuing a successful emergency management program working with the whole community of Berkeley County under the direction of Supervisor Cribb and alongside #TeamBerkeley.”