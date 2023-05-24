The windows of St. Clare of Assisi

They are the oldest new arrivals to Daniel Island.

Next time you pass, or enter, the new St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, look at the magnificent 120-year-old stained-glass windows.

The church was dedicated April 22, almost nine years to the day after the parish was established. Father H. Gregory West explained that the parish has had a “church” in the full sense of worship, ministries, and community outreach for years. He credits the dedication and teamwork among the building committee, parish employees, volunteers, architects, contractors, and artisans for completing the classic Neo-Gothic design, which reflects the historic nature of the Holy City, in such a quick time frame.

Early in the construction phase parishioner Betsy Sarsfield learned that a convent in Pittsburgh was closing and had a number of old-world, high-quality liturgical items that could possibly be acquired.

Father West and a member of the design team immediately flew to visit the massive 120-year-old Mount Alvernia Motherhouse of the Sisters of Saint Francis who, at one time, operated the largest health care system in western Pennsylvania.

The parish acquired an ornate marble altar and reredos (a high altar), 14 beautiful Stations of the Cross, statues of the Blessed Mother, St. Joseph, and St. Clare, and the windows.

The windows were crafted by the renowned Franz Mayer Studio in Munich, Germany, considered the finest artisans of ecclesiastical stained glass in the world.

Miraculously, the shape and size of the windows were within inches of the new church’s original design plan, and one of them depicts St. Clare herself. “Some would call that a coincidence. We call it divine providence,” Father West said.

The Mass of Dedication for the new church was celebrated by the Bishop of Charleston, Jacques Fabre-Jeune, and Father West.

Among the people who filled the 850-seat church that day were six retired nuns from the Sisters of St. Francis, invited to see the new church with its windows and other relics from their former convent.

Pat and Tom Richards, former Daniel Island residents, accompanied two of the Sisters from St. Francis House in Syracuse, New York. Sister Colette Walter was nostalgic, “Seeing the altar, stained-glass windows, and other artifacts from the Motherhouse Chapel was a joy. It brought back so many memories. You can be proud of this beautiful church. I pray that God will bless you.”

“These beautiful and historic liturgical elements will grace our church for centuries to come,” Father West added.

The church is open for prayerful visits weekdays 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.