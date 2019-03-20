Home / News / Winners announced for DI Kids Banner Contest!

Winners announced for DI Kids Banner Contest!

Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:22am admin

Who better to ask what makes Daniel Island special than local kids? The Daniel Island Property Owners Association sponsored a contest late last year to encourage island youth to express what they love about their island town through art. The winners have been announced and their creations are now on display on the lamp post banners that line the island’s downtown area.

The winners and their prize works of art are displayed on this page!

