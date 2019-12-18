Winter weather tips help protect plants and gardens

Gardening in the Lowcountry during the winter months isn’t easy, as the weather can be quite unpredictable. Who can forget the surprise snowfall in early January 2018? Regardless of the weather, many things can be done to winterize and make sure your garden survives until spring.

Presents aren’t the only things that should be wrapped up this winter. Dr. Carmen Ketron, farm educator at the MUSC Urban Farm, suggests mulching and “weatherproofing” outdoor plants with frost cloths when it gets cold outside. These cloths provide heat protection and can keep plants warmer than the actual outside temps.

“Winter is forecasted to be unseasonably cold this year, so we are taking precautions by heavily mulching our perennials with brown mulch and dried leaves. We usually have 6 degree fabric on hand, but really, in a pinch, old bed sheets also work great,” explained Ketron.

“If cold weather is coming, the best thing to do is to give your plant or tree a deep watering. Water acts as a great insulator, with moist soils staying warmer than dry soils and giving off more heat energy as the water freezes. If you have sprouts coming up, protect them by placing an inverted bucket over them to prevent frost from settling on their baby leaves,” she added.

Winter is the best time to plant a variety of foliage on Daniel Island, especially trees. The mild weather allows the tree roots to establish before the spring blossoms dominate the natural resources of trees. Vegetables, like garlic, can be planted during December through February. Planting guidelines are available online at https://web.musc.edu/resources/health-and-wellness/ohp/urban-farm/crops.

Daniel Island resident and garden club member Kim Kolts suggests using plants to provide eye-catching seasonal colors. “I use lots of snapdragons, pansies and violas, along with tall dianthus. These all have the benefit of winter blooms, but then put on a spectacular bloom again in the spring. I also love hardy cyclamens. If the temperature is going to stay below freezing for a prolonged period … leaving these in their pots and sinking them in the ground is a great strategy, as then they can just be lifted out, pot and all, and put in the garage for a few days,” Kolts said.

Donna Pearsall has lived on Daniel Island for six years. As a member of Clemson MGS, the Charleston Horticulture Society and the Daniel Island Garden Club, she has expert advice for island gardeners during the winter months. “If you know a cold snap is in the forecast, it is vital to irrigate the shrubs and perennials thoroughly before it happens. Irrigation should continue throughout the winter when indicated,” said Pearsall.

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association has been prepping for any unexpected winter weather woes for the past four years, upgrading water fountains and over 40 backflows with better freeze protectant devices. “We have also invested significant resources in pruning median trees for all major streets. During potentially heavy freezes, we ensure all water sources within our amenities are secure, protected, and operable to eliminate any freeze damage,” explained Daniel Island POA Vice President of Community Services Jane Baker.