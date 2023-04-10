Women’s stories: Truth and fiction

The Oct. 26 Daniel Island News Author Series event will feature two authors whose writing focuses on women’s stories.

Angie Mizzell will talk about her nonfiction memoir, “Girl in the Spotlight” and Stephanie Alexander will highlight her fictional series of novels that feature women protagonists.

The duo will speak on Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community. Admittance is free. You can reserve your space and make a donation in support of the author series on Eventbrite using: bit.ly/DINewsOct.

Girl in the Spotlight

By Angie Mizzell

In her recently released debut memoir, “Girl in the Spotlight,” former Charleston morning news anchor Angie Mizzell shares a heartfelt and hopeful story of arriving at a crossroads, getting lost in the darkness, learning to let go, and coming home to herself. The book has been described as a how-to on saving your life and has been praised for Mizzell’s vulnerable and direct writing style.

By age 25, Mizzell was a morning news anchor at a top-rated television station. She had married her college sweetheart, and scenes from their wedding day ran on the evening news. She’d achieved everything her mom had wanted for her and what she thought she wanted for herself. But after signing with an agent who promised to take her career to the next level, Angie began to realize that a future in the spotlight would not dim a past filled with childhood trauma and loss. As a television journalist, she’d made a living by exploring and reporting other people’s stories. Now she tells her own.

The Tipsy Collins Series & The Cracker Slipper Series

By Stephanie Alexander

Daniel Islander Stephanie Alexander is the author of two book series – the Tipsy Collins series of the novels are enchanting, fantastical book club friendly stories for thoughtful, modern women. The fourth and final installment in the Tipsy Collins Series, “True Indigo,” was released this fall and it beautifully wraps up the character’s journeys with a blend of paranormal intrigue and life lessons. The series is an exploration of women’s everyday trials and tribulations, with a hefty dose of southern charm and humor.

Alexander also has a second series of novels. The Cracked Slipper Series is a fractured fairy tale set in a world of magic and wonder, but with a surprisingly relatable heroine.

The author series is organized by The Daniel Island News and made possible by the generous support of the Daniel Island Community Fund and Bublish, Inc. and by donations from the community. If you’d like to sponsor or donate to the continuation of this series, contact sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com for details.

The event is set for Thurs., Oct. 26, 4 p.m., at the theater in Daniel Pointe Retirement Center. Tickets are free – sign up at bit.ly/DINewsOct.