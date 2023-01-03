WOMEN WHO FISH

There’s a ripple effect in the Lowcountry fishing scene and it’s being caused by a trio of accomplished fisherwomen determined to bridge the gap of the historically male-domainted sport.

Recently, patrons of the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club and local fishing fanatics came out of the reeds to bear witness to a panel of three female fishing experts at a public forum held at Providence Church. The topic of discussion was “Inspiring Women in the Charleston

Outdoor & Fishing Industry.” The subject coincides with March’s theme of Women’s History Month because this trio is trailblazing waters less traveled.

Seated at the table, facing a crowd of mostly male counterparts, were Capt. Kelsey Dick, marketing operations manager for Shimano; Sterling Boyd, CEO of Free Fly Apparel, and Pam Corwin, SCDNR wildlife and fisheries biologist and artist. Three ambassadors from starkly different sectors of the fishing industry with one mission in common: make fishing a female-friendly sport.

Dick earned a master’s from Duke University in environmental management, fisheries management and coastal environmental management and recently obtained her captain’s license from the United States Coast Guard Academy. Dick’s captaincy allows her to take up to six passengers for hire on uninspected vessels up to 100 tons and 100 miles offshore.

A couple years ago, Dick recounted, she was kicked off a property for fishing because she was a female. Also, she talked about how sometimes when she’s launching her boat, other fishermen inquire where her husband is.

“Needless to say it’s all an experience, but I’m not going to let any of that rain on me having a good day of fishing,” Dick said.

Dick noted that she has had to help her fair share of men back their boats down the ramp into the water.

Now, sitting in the captain’s chair, Dick oversees fishing charters, many of which are groups of male passengers.

“When it comes to the industry there’s not a lot of us, but there’s definitely more of us,” Dick added.

Boyd, a graduate of Stanford University, boasts a resume as impressive as they come. She previously served as the general manager of Oakley and senior vice president of global retail for Gap, Inc.

Boyd noted that Free Fly’s office dynamic is already made up of 50 percent female and 50 percent male and “that’s how it will stay.”

Additionally, Boyd said that the clothing options equally cater to women just as much as men; an even 50-50 split.

“I think female leaders are really important,” Boyd added. “... It will help more women get into the outdoor industry and change that perspective, build on it and make it not mandatory but part of the culture,” Boyd added.

Boyd said the Free Fly brand itself is shifting from a summer option in the southeast to nationwide across all four seasons. Local fishing tournaments and pop-up shops in Charleston are also in the works.

Corwin, a graduate of The Citadel with a master’s in biology and avian ecology, wears many hats. She’s an Army National Guard veteran, a volunteer at a veteran’s homeless shelter and a painter with an eye for watercolors whose artwork can be seen in virtually any copy of SCDNR’s magazine.

Corwin, now in her 16th year at SCDNR, has worked on a number of different projects including but not limited to: the Santee Accord restoration of American shad in the Santee River; striped bass, robust redhorse, freshwater fishes of South Carolina and stream survey.

“Some of the women, I think, are the most inspirational in the fishing business right now,” Corwin said. “It’s not only about the sport but it’s about the conservation around the sport and the lifestyle around that. It becomes a really interesting community of really incredible people, but it’s up to pulling it together to make it bigger.”