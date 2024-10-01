“We shall remember.”

That was one of many poignant messages shared during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the McDowell/Old Ruins Cemetery on the Cainhoy peninsula on Dec. 16. A total of 24 wreaths were placed at the tombstones of veterans laid to rest at the historic site.

Located off Clements Ferry Road adjacent to the Oak Bluff subdivision, the cemetery includes the foundational remains of the old Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House, which dates back to the late 1600s and served as a hospital during the Revolutionary War.

Participants included MaeRe Skinner, chair of the Cainhoy Methodist Church and Cemetery Old Ruins Corp., volunteer Chris Carnucci, community leader Fred Lincoln, S.C. State Representative Mark Smith of District 99, and the Philip Simmons High School Air Force JROTC Color Guard. Pastor Paul Sorensen of One Fellowship Church offered closing remarks and a prayer.