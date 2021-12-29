YEAR IN REVIEW

The only thing consistent about 2021 was change and there was a lot that took place on Daniel Island over the course of the last 365 days. The past year had its fair share of volatility as COVID-19 continued to transform our lives; however, the coronavirus wasn’t the only news of the year — development, real estate, politics, events, and other news impacted the community.

2021 marked my first complete year as a writer and editor at The Daniel Island News. Review the top news stories of the year from my perspective that made the headlines, listed in loose chronological order.

DI resident Nancy Mace sworn in as U.S. Congresswoman

Daniel Island resident Nancy Mace, representative for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, was sworn in Jan. 3. Mace was the first Republican female from South Carolina to assume a congressional seat as a member of the 117th U.S. Congress.

300-year-old Meeting Tree cut down

Berkeley County construction crews cut down the estimated 300-year-old live oak tree on Feb. 9 as part of the Clements Ferry Road expansion project. Located near the intersection of Cainhoy Road and Clements Ferry Road, the tree, known as the Meeting Tree, was removed as opposed to other alternatives because of adverse property impacts, additional costs and increased jurisdictional wetland impacts. The City of Charleston, through an agreement with the county, will be planting 62 live oaks to mitigate the impact from removing the tree.

The Waterfront celebrated long-awaited opening

The Waterfront held its grand opening March 20 with a sold-out family event called Waterfest hosted by developer East West Partners. Admission included tours of the condominiums and townhomes ranging from $1.2 million to $1.8 million, food from The DIME and The Kingstide, live music, as well as arts and crafts for children.

The mixed-use development on River Landing Drive — known collectively as The Waterfront — boasts two public piers with a paddleboard launch and boat slips, an interactive fountain, wooden swings along the Wando River, a hammock garden, and a children’s play area. The new buildings have space for restaurants, retail, and approximately 300 condominium and townhouse units.

Volvo Car Stadium renovations to provide a more versatile venue

In April, renovations began at the Volvo Car Stadium (now known as the Credit One Stadium). After 20 years of glorious moments inside the 20-year-old stadium, come spring 2022, it will look like a brand new, world-class tennis venue, once improvements are complete in the spring 2022,

The $40 million renovation is being privately funded, for the most part, by Ben and Kelly Navarro, the owners of Charleston Tennis LLC, as a gift to the City of Charleston. The city has agreed to partner and budget $3 million over the next few years.

Previously, the stadium held 7,500 to 8,000 people during the annual tournament. When complete, it will be able to hold nearly 11,000 attendees.

Saint Clare of Assisi shifts parish timeline, budget

Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church’s future home of worship on Daniel Island celebrated a construction milestone earlier this year when construction workers placed the last steel beam. Located at the corner of Seven Farms Drive and Etiwan Park Street, the church’s updated plans call for an approximately $22 million build at 22,000 square feet. Construction completion was pushed back to the first quarter of 2023.

February vandalism at Bishop England linked to vandalism of Congresswoman Mace’s home in May

In February, Bishop England High was vandalized with profane and political graffiti.

On May 31, the home of Congresswoman Nancy Mace, the footbridge that connects Barfield Park and Waterfront Park and Smythe and Center parks were all spray painted with “anarchist symbols” and messages of a vulgar and political nature.

Later in the year, a police investigators linked the February and May incidents as perpetrated by the same individuals. No arrests have been made.

DI Recreation Center opened after decade-long effort

On July 1, the City of Charleston unveiled the Daniel Island Community Recreation Center to the public, located at 160 Fairbanks Drive. After a decade-long discussion with the city and plans that date back to the island’s original development in the late ’90s, the project is done.

With approximately $10.8 million of city funding and 21,000 square feet of infrastructure on the grounds of an open field in Governor's Park — the building is now open. It features a full-size basketball court, volleyball courts and pickleball courts in a 3,500-square-foot multipurpose room. A cardio room, a fitness room, a conference room, restrooms, vending machines and a snack bar are also featured.

Credit One Bank took over sponsorship, stadium and tournament name from Volvo Cars

On July 21, Charleston Tennis LLC announced that Credit One Bank — the Las Vegas-based credit card bank that has popularly partnered with NASCAR, WWE, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Vegas Golden Knights — was named the new title sponsor of the annual women's tennis tournament. The playing arena, which is currently under $40 million worth of renovations, will now be called the CreditOne Stadium.

As for the choice in title sponsor, one commonality is that Charleston Tennis owner Ben Navarro is also the founder and CEO of Sherman Financial Group LLC, a global investment company that owns Credit One Bank. Charleston Tennis and Credit One Bank have worked out a multi-year title sponsorship deal.

Study finds no unmarked graves at Oak Bluff construction site

Construction at the Oak Bluff subdivision off Clements Ferry Road was halted after citizens and city officials urged the developer and regulatory officials to issue a stop work order after evidence of unmarked graves was discovered in close proximity to a documented African American burial ground and McDowell Cemetery, a Revolutionary War-era graveyard also known as Old Ruins Cemetery.

A stop work order was issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on May 5. After the DHEC directive, the developer, Oak Bluff Development LLC, hired the Columbia-based Chicora Foundation Inc. to conduct an archaeological study of the site so a proper determination could be made. Work resumed after the report indicated that no graves were impacted.

City council chaos erupts over mask mandates

Decorum wasn’t the only thing that was lost at the Charleston City Council meeting held Aug. 17 at the Daniel Island Recreation Center. Protests and citizen outbursts made for a divisive atmosphere as council made decisions dealing with mask mandates and COVID-related health matters.

Half of the room consisted of parents and health care professionals advocating continued usage of face masks for children during school. The other half of the crowd consisted of parents who supported either pro-choice or no mask mandate enforceable by local government or a governing school district body.

The meeting lasted for more than five and a half hours, according to the timestamp on the city’s YouTube page. More than an hour of it was designated for citizen’s comments — of which 80 citizens were signed up to speak at 1-minute intervals.

Council took a vote on an emergency ordinance that would require masks inside public and private schools and daycares across the city. The age range applied to adults and children over 2 years old. The motion failed to garner two-thirds majority approval.

DICA transfers to property owner-run board

After a quarter century under a developer-controlled board, the Daniel Island Community Association (DICA) is now a property owner-run board. Elections were held Nov. 1 and the new board takes office the first of the year. Otto Orr was re-elected. Also elected to join the board are David Campopiano, S. Colby Hollifield, William R. Goff, Greg Turner and Glenn Williman. Jane Baker, president of the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, also serves as an appointed member of the board.

The DICA board will be fully independent by Dec. 31, 2025. As for the Daniel Island Town Association and the Daniel Island Park Association, the DIPOA projects their transfer deadline to happen by December 2025 with full autonomy by 2027.

Local swimmer healing after brutal assault at college

Chad Waldrop — a former Daniel Island resident and a collegiate swimmer at St. Cloud University in St. Cloud, Minnesota — was assaulted and suffered multiple facial fractures, a broken nose, hemorrhaging in his eyes, chipped teeth and other injuries after he went to investigate an apparent late night argument between a man and a woman.

Waldrop was in good spirits later this fall after a “guardian angel” in the community gifted him with a new dog named Luke. He eventually plans to graduate and pursue an MBA from the College of Charleston.

A GoFundMe account is set up to help with Waldrop’s extensive medical bills under “Justice for Chad.”

City Council’s Delcioppo steps down, five candidates vie for seat in special election

Charleston City Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo announced her resignation via a letter addressed to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Oct. 13.

In accordance with South Carolina law, a special election for Delcioppo’s seat will be held on Jan. 11, 2022. Five local residents are running for the position: Shawn Pinkston, Jen Gibson, Tony Fogle, Boyd Gregg and David Winkler.

Events resume on DI

Outdoor island events resumed earlier this year. Events included the Tuesday evening Guitar Series at Waterfront Park, the Daniel Island Business Association block party, the holiday tree lighting, the Pumpkin Walk, among others.

New this year was Bark in the Park, a free festival organized by The Daniel Island News. The family friendly event had a farmers market vibe and featured entertainment, contests, prizes, pet vendors, food, and opportunities to meet adoptable puppies and adult dogs from the Berkeley County Animal Center and to learn more about fostering and volunteering needs.

DIPOA's Barbara McLaughlin and Larry Whetsell retire

They’ve been called the “Stewards of Daniel Island” and the “heart and soul” of the community. In their respective roles at the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, Barbara McLaughlin and Larry Whetsell have been a part of the fabric of this island community for almost as long as the modern-day development has existed — McLaughlin for 21 years and Whetsell for 19. His last day was Nov. 29 and McLaughlin’s was at the end of December.

Real estate sales soar in 2021

Through the end of November, real estate sales on Daniel Island topped $565,562,879, well exceeding total sales numbers for at least each of the past eight years. In addition to high sales volumes, local real estate listings moved quickly. Realtors reported high demand and low inventory in 2021, as well as higher home prices.