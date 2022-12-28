Year in Review

2022 was a year of awakening. After a social shutdown that stole a great deal of community joy from 2020-21, 2022 was about getting back on track and returning to a “state of normalcy.”

Before we turn another chapter in the annals of 2022, let’s reflect on some of the most significant events – the good, the bad and the ugly – that had the most impact on the Daniel Island area and the people who call it home.

Clements Ferry Corridor’s Phase 2 cost climbs as road widens

Traffic on Clements Ferry Road may be at a standstill during rush hour or during active construction, but Phase 2 of the corridor’s widening project is on the road to completion.

The timeline of the thoroughfare’s sequel – 4.5 miles of four lanes from Jack Primus Road to Highway 41 near the Wando River – is still on pace to be completed by November 2024. However, the taxpayer funded project has increased in cost. The original cost of $64 million, is now projected to be $74 million.

Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project delayed by permitting

The Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project was slated to be underway in June of this year. However, the bridge’s timeline is still in limbo and continues to stretch beyond its expected start and completion time frame. The bridge, road and hydraulic designs are 100% complete. The hold up is that the utility relocation permits are being reviewed. Once the bidding is complete, construction is slated to take 8-10 months. During that time frame, which could start as early as the beginning of 2023, the bridge will be fully shut down.

St. Clare of Assisi slated to debut church May 2023

Supply chain issues did not disrupt construction of St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church on Daniel Island. The $22 million, 22,000-square-foot monolithic structure is taking shape. In February, a 90-foot copper spire topped by a 7-foot gold cross was placed atop the tower. The church now pierces the sky at an overall height of 180 feet, making it the sixth tallest structure in the Charleston area.

BCSD School Board abruptly fires superintendent, leads to lawsuit

An abrupt turn of events at the Berkeley County School District’s school board meeting on Nov. 15 resulted in the surprise firing of the superintendent Deon Jackson and in-house legal counsel Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Jackson was replaced by Dr. Anthony Dixon, Charleston

County School District chief of schools and former BCSD chief academics and innovation officer and chief administrative officer. Richardson was replaced by Brandon Gaskins, an employee of Moore & Van Allen law firm.

A month later Jackson sued the district and the following individuals: Joe Baker, Dr. Anthony Dixon, Brandon Gaskins, Jimmy Hinson, Kathy Littleton, Stafford “Mac” McQuillin, Michael Ramsey, Sally Wofford and the Berkeley County School District. Jackson’s lawsuit raises several causes of action: civil conspiracy, breach of contract, interference with a contractual relationship, violation of FOIA, defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gross negligence. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for mental anguish, pain and suffering, harm to his economic opportunities, any back pay, front pay and future earnings with cost-of-living adjustments, prejudgment interest, fringe benefits, retirement benefits, attorney fees and other litigation expenses.

Lawsuit seeks to protect Cainhoy wetlands, limit development

Plans for the development of the 9,000-plus acre Point Hope community on the Cainhoy peninsula could change drastically if local conservation groups win a lawsuit filed Aug. 17 against the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and several federal officials in their governmental capacities. The South Carolina Coastal Conservation League, Charleston Waterkeeper and the South Carolina Wildlife Federation allege in the suit that the Corps violated the federal Clean Water Act by issuing a wetland permit “authorizing the filling of approximately 180 acres of ecologically-valuable wetlands” for the construction of the planned-use development – a mixed-use residential and commercial development that includes Point Hope and the additional areas on the north side of Clements Ferry Road.

DI residents help raise $250K to assist Ukrainians with humanitarian aid

Last spring, during the span of a weekend, a grassroots nonprofit called #CHS4Ukraine was born in response to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. A model branched off of Euro Foods Bakery Cafe’s efforts, in fiscal partnership with West Ashley Connects, the organization’s goal is to “help support the brave people of Ukraine in their fight for sovereignty and freedom.” #CHS4Ukraine collaborates with hospitals, individual donors, supply companies and businesses to obtain items that are desperately needed by the Ukrainian people. At the time, approximately $250,000 in donations had been raised to this point.

Police chief returns home after battle with bone cancer

Messages in chalk were scribbled on the sidewalk, posters lined the driveway and banners were draped across his home — all for Daniel Island resident and Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. His battle with cancer resulted in an above-the-knee amputation. On Feb. 8, a dozen families and 20 or so kids came out to Reynolds’ home to pay their respects. What started out as a couple get-well messages turned into a shrine of support for the police chief. Neighbors also supplied Reynolds with home-cooked meals and meal delivery gift cards. He estimated that there were about 500 text messages on his phone by the time he returned home.

Hurricane Ian lashes SC after dismantling Florida

By the time Hurricane Ian reached South Carolina, after making a devastating landfall in southwest and central Florida as a destructive Category 4 packing winds of 150 mph and knocking out electricity to 2.6 million homes and businesses, it had downgraded to a Category 1. Downed trees were a common theme all across the Lowcountry, including Daniel Island. Power outages affected approximately more than 200,000 customers across the Palmetto State.

Debut of revamped Credit One Stadium: Tennis, concerts and skating

This spring, a revamped Credit One Stadium welcomed WTA tennis fans to the Credit One Charleston Open for the first time since the pandemic hit.

The renovation — with a price tag of more than $50 million — was privately funded, for the most part, by Ben and Kelly Navarro, the owners of Charleston Tennis LLC, as a gift to the City of Charleston. The changes to the complex were significant. Seating capacity increased from 10,000 to 11,500 for tennis and 7,500 to 11,500 for music events and the entrance plaza was completely renovated with new illuminated fountains, extensive landscaping, and 30 benches for seating.

The upgrades include more restrooms, expanded concession stands and bar areas and 16 permanent, fully air conditioned hospitality suites complete with polished concrete floors, marble countertops, and striking views of center court. One of the most noticeable additions is the new stage and roof.

The stadium hosted a number of top notch concerts, including Elton John, Stevie Nicks, and Miranda Lambert.

In December the stadium transformed into public ice skating rink. “Skate the Stadium” featured a custom built outdoor skating rink, which debuted during the Daniel Island Holiday Tree Lighting festivities on Dec. 2.

To view all the stories from 2022 online or view the e-edition, visit thedanielislandnews.com.